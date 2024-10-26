Specific Diabetic Drug is Now Safe for Cancer Patients With Kidney Concerns

GLP-1 receptor agonists may not increase the risk of acute kidney injury for cancer patients, new research suggests.
New research indicates that GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RA), widely used for type 2 diabetes and heart failure, do not increase the risk of acute kidney injury (AKI) in patients on anti-cancer therapies, to be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2024 October 23– 27(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
ASN Kidney Week 2024
Go to source). This finding clarifies earlier concerns about AKI risks associated with GLP-1RA usage in these patients. For the study, investigators analyzed medical records of patients who were treated with anti-cancer medications including cytotoxic, targeted immunotherapies over 1 year.
Reassuring Findings for Cancer PatientsAmong 14,783 patients, 9% were treated with a GLP-1RA while taking ant-cancer drugs. AKI occurred in 7.2% of those exposed to GLP-1RA versus 6.4% of those with no GLP-1RA exposure.
“Given the cardiovascular and anti-diabetic benefits of GLP-IRA, we suggest that these agents can be safely continued during the administration of anti-cancer therapy,” said corresponding author Swetha Rani Kanduri, MD, of Ochsner Health.
“We invite prospective studies to further elaborate on the effects of GLP1-RA in patients with cancer.”
