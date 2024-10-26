Specific Diabetic Drug is Now Safe for Cancer Patients With Kidney Concerns

GLP-1 receptor agonists may not increase the risk of acute kidney injury for cancer patients, new research suggests.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

ASN Kidney Week 2024



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Acute kidney injury affects up to 20% of hospitalized patients worldwide. #diabetes #acutekidneyinjury ’

Acute kidney injury affects up to 20% of hospitalized patients worldwide. #diabetes #acutekidneyinjury ’

Reassuring Findings for Cancer Patients

ASN Kidney Week 2024 - (https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/)

New research indicates that GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RA), widely used for type 2 diabetes and heart failure, do not increase the risk of acute kidney injury (AKI) in patients on anti-cancer therapies, to be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2024 October 23– 27().This finding clarifies earlier concerns about AKI risks associated with GLP-1RA usage in these patients. For the study, investigators analyzed medical records of patients who were treated with anti-cancer medications including cytotoxic, targeted immunotherapies over 1 year.AKI occurred in 7.2% of those exposed to GLP-1RA versus 6.4% of those with no GLP-1RA exposure.“Given the cardiovascular and anti-diabetic benefits of GLP-IRA, we suggest that these agents can be safely continued during the administration of anti-cancer therapy,” said corresponding author Swetha Rani Kanduri, MD, of Ochsner Health.“We invite prospective studies to further elaborate on the effects of GLP1-RA in patients with cancer.”Source-Eurekalert