Specific Diabetic Drug is Now Safe for Cancer Patients With Kidney Concerns

by Karishma Abhishek on Oct 26 2024 11:59 PM

GLP-1 receptor agonists may not increase the risk of acute kidney injury for cancer patients, new research suggests.

New research indicates that GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RA), widely used for type 2 diabetes and heart failure, do not increase the risk of acute kidney injury (AKI) in patients on anti-cancer therapies, to be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2024 October 23– 27(1 Trusted Source
ASN Kidney Week 2024

Go to source).
This finding clarifies earlier concerns about AKI risks associated with GLP-1RA usage in these patients. For the study, investigators analyzed medical records of patients who were treated with anti-cancer medications including cytotoxic, targeted immunotherapies over 1 year.

Reassuring Findings for Cancer Patients

Among 14,783 patients, 9% were treated with a GLP-1RA while taking ant-cancer drugs. AKI occurred in 7.2% of those exposed to GLP-1RA versus 6.4% of those with no GLP-1RA exposure.

“Given the cardiovascular and anti-diabetic benefits of GLP-IRA, we suggest that these agents can be safely continued during the administration of anti-cancer therapy,” said corresponding author Swetha Rani Kanduri, MD, of Ochsner Health.

“We invite prospective studies to further elaborate on the effects of GLP1-RA in patients with cancer.”

Reference:
  1. ASN Kidney Week 2024 - (https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/)


Source-Eurekalert
