Cultural Tradition Meets Health Concerns — Incense and Asthma Risks

For those with allergies or asthma, incense burning can significantly impact health, according to a recent ACAAI case.

Health Hazards From Cultural Practices: Incense Burning



In certain cultures, more than 90% of households use incense regularly for rituals and celebrations. #incense #allergies #asthma ’

A Warning for Allergy Sufferers

Burning incense, a widespread practice in cultural and religious rituals, poses substantial health risks for people with allergies and asthma as per a case to be presented at the ACAAI Annual Scientific Meeting ().This risk affects both adults and children, underscoring the need for awareness in sensitive individuals. “Our patient was an 87-year-old woman with a history of asthma and COPD, on oxygen therapy, who presented with unexplained shortness of breath,” says Gomeo Lam, BA, lead author of the paper.“A detailed history revealed daily incense burning. We recommended she stop burning incense, which the patient did not want to do as burning joss stick incense daily allowed her to express homage and veneration for ancestors. We then advised her to use electric incense devices, which resulted in improvement of her symptoms.”The paper points out thatIncense fumes contain carbon, sulfur, nitrogen oxides as well as formaldehyde, and other polycyclic aromatic volatile compounds which are carcinogenic.Per gram burned, particulate matter generated from incense is 45 mg versus 10 mg from cigarettes.“People who burn incense may not realize that family members, including children, who are exposed to secondhand smoke, face health consequences,” says allergist Mary Lee-Wong, senior author of the study and ACAAI member.“Similar to tobacco smoke, thirdhand incense smoke may linger in furniture, clothing, and other articles, dissipating for months afterward.”The authors point out that, besides health implications, incense combustion contributes to air pollution and can be a fire hazard.They recommend thatbut also recognize that health risks from this practice cannot be overlooked.After screening patients for incense use, healthcare practitioners can recommend replacement with electric or aromatic vapors; simulated visuals; improved ventilation; and limiting burn time as approaches to mitigate harm and improve symptoms.Source-Eurekalert