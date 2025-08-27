The Sister Paradox: Why Women and Girls Show More Aggression at Home

Men and boys are more likely to display direct aggression toward non-siblings, unlike women and girls.

Sibling and Peer Aggression: A Lifespan Study on Gender Differences



More than Hitting: Understanding the Scope of Aggression

Commonly observed sex differences in direct aggression are absent or reversed in sibling contexts - (https://academic.oup.com/pnasnexus/article/4/8/pgaf239/8240672?login=false)

Extensive research shows thatHowever, a survey of 4,136 people across 24 countries revealed an exception to this pattern: aggression is more pronounced in sibling relationships. ( )Douglas T. Kenrick and Michael E.W. Warnum, along with a team of 49 colleagues, asked participants how often they had acted aggressively towards a sister, a brother, a female friend, a male friend, a female acquaintance, or a male acquaintance—both when they were children and when they were adults.Aggressive actions included bothor reporting someone’s behavior to an authority—“telling” in a childhood context.Women and girls were also just as likely to be indirectly aggressive to siblings as men and boys were, both in childhood and adulthood.Patterns ofby sex were not correlated with country-level gender equality indicators.The trend held in wealthier and poorer countries and in Western and Non-Western cultures, suggesting to the authors that the contextual effect of sibling relationships on female aggression may well be universal.According to the authors, a more nuanced understanding of the relationship between sex and aggression should include the social context in which it occurs.Source-Eurekalert