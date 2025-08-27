How Type 2 Diabetes Fuels Aggressive Breast Cancer

Despite 120 million Americans with diabetes or prediabetes, breast cancer treatment remains largely unchanged by oncology standards.

Blood Particles Altered by Diabetes Can Promote Cancer Growth



Could a person's metabolic health influence cancer risk? Researchers are using "mini tumors" to investigate this question. They treated the tumors with blood exosomes from people with and without diabetes to see how these factors affect cancer growth.

Tailoring Cancer Treatment for Patients with Diabetes

Plasma exosomes from individuals with type 2 diabetes drive breast cancer aggression in patient-derived organoids - (https://www.bumc.bu.edu/camed/news-events/articles/2025/type-2-diabetes-blood-factors-drive-breast-cancer-aggression/)

People with type 2 diabetes have a higher risk of developing breast cancer and are more likely to die from it, though the underlying reasons have remained unclear. A new study from researchers at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine sheds light on this connection. The team discovered that tiny blood particles called exosomes can reprogram immune cells within tumors. This weakens the body's natural defenses, allowing breast cancer to grow and spread more rapidly. "This is the first study to directly link exosomes from people with type 2 diabetes to suppressed immune activity inside human breast tumors," said corresponding author Gerald Denis, PhD, the Shipley Prostate Cancer Research Professor at BU. In the study, researchers used tumor samples from breast cancer patients to grow 3D tumor models in the lab. Known as patient-derived organoids, these models contain the immune cells originally found in the tumor. Then researchers analyzed the organoids using single-cell RNA sequencing to see how the exosomes affected the immune cells and the tumor itself. The patient-derived organoid system developed by Denis and first author Christina Ennis, PhD, is the first to preserve original immune cells from human tumors, letting scientists study tumor-immune interactions in a lab setting that closely mimics real life. In addition to breast cancer, this study also may be relevant to other cancers affected by immune suppression and metabolic disease. "Our study reveals one possible reason: diabetes changes the way the immune system works inside tumors. This could help explain why current treatments, like immunotherapy, don't work as well in patients with diabetes. Knowing this opens the door to better, more personalized treatments for millions of people." Over 120 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes, yet if they develop cancer, they are not treated differently in any significant way by the standards of treatment in oncology. Thus, this work addresses a serious public health challenge.