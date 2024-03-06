The Arctic's Possible 'Ice-Free' Status in the Next Decade

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Projections of an ice-free Arctic Ocean



‘The Arctic is considered ice-free when the ocean has less than 1 million square kilometers (386,000 square miles) of ice. #Arctic #climatechange’

Did You Know?

By the middle of the century, it is probable that the Arctic will experience an entire month without floating ice in September, the period when the region's sea ice reaches its minimum coverage.

Anticipating Arctic Change: Sea Ice Dip Below Critical Threshold Predicted Earlier

