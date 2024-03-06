Do Parkinson’s Patients With Freezing of Gait Experience Sleep Disorders?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Patients with Parkinsons disease who experience freezing of gait have sleep disorders, study shows



‘In Parkinson's disease, freezing of gait doesn't necessarily indicate an advanced stage, and while not universal among patients, it has been confirmed to impact sleep quality. #Parkinsonsdisease #sleepdisorder #gait’

Unraveling the Link Between Freezing of Gait and Sleep Quality in Parkinson’s Patients

Did You Know?

Parkinson's disease impacts sleep universally, irrespective of the presence of freezing of gait in patients.

Patients with Parkinson’s disease who experience freezing of gait have sleep disorders, study shows - (https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S1389945723004392)