Greenhouse Gas Emissions Could Spell Disaster for Mankind by 2100

‘Greenhouse gas emissions can magnify the adverse effects of climate change on humanity. The simultaneous and cumulative effects of multiple climate hazards could prove to be catastrophic for humans by 2100, if preventive measures are not taken immediately.’

Conclusion

Broad threat to humanity from cumulative climate hazards intensified by greenhouse gas emissions - (http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41558-018-0315-6)

The study, published in, is the most comprehensive assessment so far on the cumulative effects of global greenhouse gas emissions on multiple climate hazards that can seriously impact human health.The lead author of the study is Dr. Camilo Mora, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Geography and Environment, College of Social Sciences, University of Hawaii at Mānoa. There were a total of 23 co-authors, including veteran climate scientists, many of whom are members of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).The uniqueness of the study stems from the fact that until now, except for a few studies, climate hazards arising from greenhouse gas emissions have been studied individually. However, studying these hazards individually will miss out on the larger picture arising from the additive effects of the many climate hazards that impact humanity This was a systematic review in which the researchers meticulously analyzed thousands of peer-reviewed scientific papers and over 3,000 documented examples along with supporting papers. The study involved exhaustive data mining and this was possible due to the technological skills and abilities of Dr. Mora's graduate students, who analyzed vast amounts of big data.The study found 467 ways by which the following parameters have already been affected by hazards arising from climate change:All of the above parameters have been affected by the following climatic hazards:Dr. Camilo Mora indicated that, since these emissions are capable of simultaneously intensifying many hazards that have proven to be harmful in the past. Importantly,For instance, in 2100, the Atlantic coast of Brazil will face five climate hazards, while New York and Mexico City will each face four. In the same year, Los Angeles and Sydney will each experience three concurrent climate hazards. Therefore,In particular,. However, even if strong preventive strategies are immediately implemented, the cumulative impact of the multiple climate hazards will be severe and will not discriminate between rich and poor countries. For tropical coastlines, its impact will be particularly devastating.A very interesting and useful Web-App accompanies the paper by which users can see the cumulative climate hazards that can occur anywhere on the planet under various emission scenarios, from now till 2100.Dr. Dawn J. Wright, Ph.D., Chief Scientist, Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri), Redlands, California, USA, indicated that the study was highly compelling and clearly showed the dangers that the world faces from the threat of climate change and the urgency for implementing immediate remedial measures.said co-author Dr. Jonathan Patz, MD, MPH, Professor and Director, Global Health Institute, University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA.Dr. Michael E. Mann, PhD, Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science, Department of Meteorology and Atmospheric Science, Penn State University, USA, who was not involved in the study, said:said Dr. Mora.In this regard, Dr. Daniele Spirandelli, PhD, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, University of Hawaii at Mānoa, and the co-author of the study, indicated that the evidence of climate change on humanity was abundant, loud and clear. The major question, she believed, was that how many wake-up calls it would take to wake-up?The authors concluded that the analysis clearly indicates that climate change poses an increased threat to humanity, which is likely to be severely aggravated if substantial and timely reductions of greenhouse gas emissions are not achieved.Source: Medindia