Greenhouse Gas Emissions Could Spell Disaster for Mankind by 2100

Greenhouse gas emissions can have adverse effects on climate change, which can have detrimental effects on human health, food and water availability, infrastructure, security, and economy. A new study carried out by researchers at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa, indicates that if the emission of greenhouse gases continues without immediate remedial measures, the consequences for mankind within less than a century could prove to be catastrophic.