Texas Professor May Have Found Solutions for Overeating

Research team led by Brandon Warren, including Sergio Iñiguez, have found revelations about a specific area in the brain that is linked to recollection and the desire to seek and consume food.



These discoveries could lead to a way to inhibit the desire to overeat.

‘When people are exposed to cues or triggers that remind them of treats, they tend to overeat.’

The techniques used and the data obtained could help overcome some issues related to obesity like stroke, Type 2 diabetes, high bad cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, and coronary heart disease.



"This is a big discovery because we now have experimental tools that allow us to turn off neurons while the subjects engage in a specific behavior," Iñiguez said.



He adds that this research shows that a specific part of the brain's prefrontal cortex is vital for the initial stages of learning to seek food.







Iniguez, who helped design novel experimental techniques for the research, explains that when people are exposed to cues or triggers that remind them of treats, they tend to overeat. This is also one reason why people opt for dessert even after a filling meal.