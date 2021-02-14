by Anjanee Sharma on  February 14, 2021 at 4:09 PM Obesity News
Texas Professor May Have Found Solutions for Overeating
Research team led by Brandon Warren, including Sergio Iñiguez, have found revelations about a specific area in the brain that is linked to recollection and the desire to seek and consume food.

These discoveries could lead to a way to inhibit the desire to overeat.

Iniguez, who helped design novel experimental techniques for the research, explains that when people are exposed to cues or triggers that remind them of treats, they tend to overeat. This is also one reason why people opt for dessert even after a filling meal.


The study discovered that neurons in a specific part of the prefrontal cortex control the link between the cue and the action. They also found that when that brain region was regulated, animal subjects consumed fewer treats.

The techniques used and the data obtained could help overcome some issues related to obesity like stroke, Type 2 diabetes, high bad cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, and coronary heart disease.

"This is a big discovery because we now have experimental tools that allow us to turn off neurons while the subjects engage in a specific behavior," Iñiguez said.

He adds that this research shows that a specific part of the brain's prefrontal cortex is vital for the initial stages of learning to seek food.



Source: Medindia

