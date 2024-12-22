Is a Common Infant Supplement Linked to Childhood Obesity?

Childhood obesity increases the risk of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Childhood Obesity: New Insights

In Sweden, many infants are givenafter six months. (New research suggested these products are linked tobut not to higher anthropometric measures, such as BMI or waist-to-height ratio, later in childhood.In the study of 1,333 children from three communities in Western Sweden, physical characteristics and food habits were collected in 2007–2008 family surveys. Follow-up data for 656 children were collected in 2013–2014.Childhood obesity is a serious health issue affecting a growing number of children worldwide. It occurs when a child carries excess body fat that can impact their health. This excess weight can result from a combination of factors, including unhealthy dietary habits, lack of physical activity, and genetic predisposition. Sedentary lifestyles, easy access to processed foods, and large portion sizes contribute to this problem.Childhood obesity can also lead to social and emotional challenges, such as low self-esteem and bullying. Addressing childhood obesity requires a multi-faceted approach involving healthy eating habits, regular physical activity, and creating supportive environments that promote healthy lifestyles.At baseline, 820 (62%) of the 658 boys and 675 girls consumed milk cereal drinks, and 229 (18%) had early rapid weight gain between six and 12 months of age.“Early consumption of milk cereal drinks was associated with early rapid weight gain without effects on later body mass index or waist-to-height ratio status six years later,” said corresponding author Annelie Lindholm, PhD, a senior lecturer at Halmstad University.Source-Eurekalert