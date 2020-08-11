by Colleen Fleiss on  November 8, 2020 at 3:45 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Texas: First US State to Record Over 1 Million Coronavirus Cases
Texas has been reported as the first state in the US to record more than one million confirmed COVID-19 cases, currently the worst-hit, is struggling to contain the pandemic.

According to an NBC News report, the 'Lone Star State' on Friday registered 1,000,589 cases on Friday.

An NBC News analysis revealed that there was a 40 per cent increase in the number of new cases in Texas, while the fatality rate was also up by 10 per cent over the last two weeks, for a total of 18,977 as of Friday morning.


Ninety-four per cent of the coronavirus cases and 91 per cent of the deaths in Texas have occurred since the end of May, after Governor Greg Abbott began easing curbs against the pandemic, it added.

Meanwhile, California was also following Texas closely with an overall caseload of 960,361 , the analysis said.

Health officials have warned that the upcoming cold and flu season would lead to six-digit figures of cases, though the numbers spiked sooner than expected, a CNN report said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its ensemble forecast on Thursday, estimating between 250,000 and 266,000 coronavirus deaths in the US by the end of this month.

As of Sunday, the US' caseload and death toll stood at 9,849,696 and 237,017, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The two tallies are currently the world's highest.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Positive Woman Delivers Triplets
At a government-run hospital In Telangana's Nizamabad district, a 27-year-old woman, who had tested positive for Covid-19, delivered triplets.
READ MORE
Children Produce Weaker COVID-19 Antibodies
Children and adults produce distinct types and amounts of antibodies in response to novel coronavirus infection, according to a new study.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in Andhra: 631 Rescued Kids Test Positive
In Andhra Pradesh, as many as 631 rescued children among the 2,195 tested from the total 16,457 children rescued as part of 'Operation Muskaan' have tested positive for COVID-19.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake