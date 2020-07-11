by Colleen Fleiss on  November 7, 2020 at 10:13 PM Dengue News
Delhi Registers 489 Dengue Cases So Far This Year
Delhi has registered only 489 dengue cases so far this year with no deaths from the mosquito-borne tropical disease.

Sharing the figure, the Delhi government on Saturday said this was a drastic difference compared to 2015 when 15,867 cases and 60 deaths were recorded.

Congratulating the people of Delhi for their participation in this campaign which has resulted in zero deaths due to dengue, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to all the citizens to join this campaign this Sunday.


Kejriwal has also expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Delhi for their enthusiastic participation.

Responding to the appeal of the Delhi CM this year, the Delhi government's statement said children to Resident Welfare Associations, traders, celebrities and the ordinary citizens made the '10 Hafte 10 Baje, 10 Minute' campaign a significant success story.

"Today is the 9th Sunday of the ongoing campaign against dengue. I changed the water accumulated at my house," Kejriwal tweeted last week.

The cases of dengue have reduced even more and no dengue-related death has taken place in Delhi this year. Delhi has again defeated dengue. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivaar, Dengue Par Vaar.

Hailing the campaign, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group tweeted, "A seemingly small piece of news but such 'human development' indicators affect the quality of our everyday lives. Such milestones are worth celebrating."

Last week Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain credited the Kejriwal government's anti-dengue campaign for no dengue-related deaths this year.

"Delhi people did it! No death due to dengue this year. There is also a sharp fall in the number of cases compared to the figures reported last year. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's campaign '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' has been made a success by you all," Jain tweeted.

On September 6, Kejriwal kicked-off the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign by inspecting his house for any signs of stagnant clean water and draining it, which can lead to the breeding of mosquitoes and other vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

Last year, the same cooperation from the people, RWAs, religious and cultural associations, ministers and MLAs and public leaders and influencers had played a huge role in reducing the impact of dengue in the city, with only 2,036 cases and two deaths.

The first edition of the anti-dengue campaign was launched in 2019.

The Delhi government this year launched a dengue helpline -- 01123300012 -- and a WhatsApp helpline -- 8595920530 -- to assist the general public.

Source: IANS

