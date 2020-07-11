COVID-19 in Andhra: 631 Rescued Kids Test Positive

In Andhra Pradesh, as many as 631 rescued children among the 2,195 tested from the total 16,457 children rescued as part of 'Operation Muskaan' have tested positive for COVID-19.



"A total of 2,195 kids have already been tested for Covid until now, tests for the rest of them are underway. Unfortunately, out of those whose results have been declared, 631 kids have tested positive and are being given necessary medical attention," said a police official.



'Operation Muskaan' was not only aimed at rescuing the lost and wayward children but also to check if they had contracted Coronavirus.



Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang supervised the rescue operation, deploying 794 police teams.



The rescued children included child labourers, children living on the streets, orphans and also those who ran away from home.



Of the 16,457 children, 13,588 were boys and the remaining 2,869 were girls.



Some children were reunited with their families while others were sent to child care centres.



The state police started 'Operation Muskaan' in January, completing three iterations already and saving a total of 25,298 children across the southern state.



