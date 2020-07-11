India Adds More Than 50K New Coronavirus Cases

With a fresh spike of 50,356 novel coronavirus infections and 577 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on COVID-19 increased to 84,62,080, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



Out of the total Covid-19 cases in the country, 5,16,632 are currently active, 78,19,886 have been discharged, and 1,25,562 lost the battle against the pandemic.

‘Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 17,10,314 cases, including 44,965 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.’





The national capital logged the highest-ever cases of Covid-19 on Friday since the pandemic struck the city. It reported 7,178 new infections, taking Delhi's overall coronavirus tally to 4,28,831, even as the positivity rate stood at 12.19 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution levels in the city.



Delhi has been recording more than 6,000 Covid-19 cases daily for the last four days. It had earlier witnessed its highest-spike two days ago on Wednesday where it reported 6,842 cases, following which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal admitted that a 'third wave' of infections had hit the national capital.



The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped the 49 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 12,41,360, according to Johns Hopkins University.



As of Saturday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 4,92,28,536 and 12,41,366, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.



The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 97,27,345 and 2,36,025, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in the second place in terms of the total cases.







While the recovery rate stands at 92.41 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.48 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.