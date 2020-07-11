Global COVID-19 Cases Cross 48.5 Million: Johns Hopkins

Overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 48.5 million, while the deaths have risen to more than 950,000, reports Johns Hopkins University.



As of Friday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 48,590,825 and 1,231,616, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

‘Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 161,106 due to COVID-19.’





The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,590,025), Russia (1,699,695), France (1,648,989), Spain (1,306,316), Argentina (1,217,028), the UK (1,126,469), Colombia (1,117,983), Mexico (943,630), Peru (911,787), Italy (824,879), South Africa (732,414), Iran (654,936), Germany (619,186), Chile (516,582), and Iraq (489,571), the CSSE figures showed.



The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (93,228), the UK (48,210), Italy (40,192), France (39,088), Spain (38,486), Iran (36,985), Peru (34,671), Argentina (32,766), Colombia (32,209), Russia (29,285), South Africa (19,677), Chile (14,404), Indonesia (14,348), Ecuador (12,730), Belgium (12,331), Iraq (11,175), Germany (11,006), Turkey (10,639) and Canada (10,432).







The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 9,604,077 and 234,904, respectively, according to the CSSE.