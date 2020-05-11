COVID-19 in US: Single Day Coronavirus Cases Top 100,000

In 24 hours, the United States has recorded 100,000 new coronavirus cases, a new single-day record for the first time since the onset of the pandemic in the country, it was reported.



At least 34 states, including Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin, reported daily case spikes on Wednesday.

‘According to the Covid Tracking Project, the US reported 102,591 cases on Wednesday, which increased the overall infection tally to 9,477,709.’





The Covid Tracking Project also said that there are some 52,000 people currently hospitalised with coronavirus across the country.



The grim milestone came amidst the tension surrounding the recently-concluded US presidential election.



While Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, edging closer to electoral votes needed to win, has declared that he was ready to "govern as an American President", incumbent President Donald Trump has gone to the courts in a bid to stop his rival.



As of Wednesday night, Biden had 264 electoral college votes, six short of the 270 needed to become President, and Trump had only 214, according to media tally.



The country's death toll increased to 233,651, after more than 1,100 new fatalities were reported on Wednesday.