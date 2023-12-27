About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Teen Goes Seizure-Free After A Novel Laser Brain Surgery

by Hemalatha Manikandan on Dec 27 2023 10:50 AM

An innovative laser technology called MRI-guided Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy- a minimally invasive surgery to remove brain tissue causing epilepsy has successfully cured a teenager to be seizure-free.

Groundbreaking Laser Surgery Can Reverse Epileptic Episodes

Angus Bain, 17 years old, has been suffering from debilitating epileptic fits at least once a week since he was four years old. In October, doctors at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh removed the brain tissue that had been causing him seizures for the past 13 years (1 Trusted Source
Giving children the chance to be seizure free

Go to source).

Ten weeks later, Bain has not had a single incident. "I've never had such a long period not having a seizure, it's an amazing relief. I'm so happy," Bain was quoted as saying to BBC Scotland News.

"Christmas is a big occasion and now it will be even bigger this year." "Being able to have this surgery is amazing. I think it could change my life forever by making me able to do the things I haven't been able to do."

The innovative laser technology -- known as MRI-guided Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy (LITT) -- is minimally invasive and can reach the center of the brain. The surgery took just under two hours with a relatively short recovery time, the SWNS reported.

"The build-up to him having a seizure would last a few days, then after the seizure it would take another couple of days for him to recover, so I don't think he's ever actually had a normal day." Nicki said her son's "future is looking so bright, and we're incredibly proud and excited for him". However, it may take a year before he can come off the strong medication he is on so his brain recovers from the surgery, the report said.

Reference:
  1. Giving children the chance to be seizure free - (https://echcharity.org/the-chance-to-be-seizure-free/)

Source-IANS

