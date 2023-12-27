Teen Goes Seizure-Free After A Novel Laser Brain Surgery

An innovative laser technology called MRI-guided Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy- a minimally invasive surgery to remove brain tissue causing epilepsy has successfully cured a teenager to be seizure-free.
Groundbreaking Laser Surgery Can Reverse Epileptic EpisodesAngus Bain, 17 years old, has been suffering from debilitating epileptic fits at least once a week since he was four years old. In October, doctors at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh removed the brain tissue that had been causing him seizures for the past 13 years (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Giving children the chance to be seizure free
Go to source).
‘Replacing invasive neurosurgery with cutting-edge laser therapy, not only reduces seizures but also significantly reduces their recovery time too. #lasersurgery #epilepsy #seizures #fitsfree’Ten weeks later, Bain has not had a single incident. "I've never had such a long period not having a seizure, it's an amazing relief. I'm so happy," Bain was quoted as saying to BBC Scotland News.
Tweet it Now
Advertisement
The innovative laser technology -- known as MRI-guided Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy (LITT) -- is minimally invasive and can reach the center of the brain. The surgery took just under two hours with a relatively short recovery time, the SWNS reported.
"The laser surgery is a fantastic development for specific patients and will give some with epilepsy a real chance to live a normal life," Jothy Kandasamy, consultant neurosurgeon at the Hospital, was quoted as saying.
The surgery has been life-changing, not just for Bain, but for the entire family." Our lives have been consumed with Bain's epilepsy since he was four. He has been on lots of very heavy medication, had wires in his head, brain stimulation, so many tests, and scans," said his mother, Nicki Bain.
Advertisement
Reference:
- Giving children the chance to be seizure free - (https://echcharity.org/the-chance-to-be-seizure-free/)