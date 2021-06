Epilepsy can be Treated by the “Mozart Effect”

Who was Mozart?

Approximately 50 million people live with epilepsy globally and among them, 6 million people are from Europe.

There is at least one episode of seizure witnessed at some time in the lives of 15 million Europeans.

The low and middle-income countries comprise almost 80% of people with epilepsy and three-quarters of them do not get the appropriate treatment.

There is up to three-times a higher risk of premature death in people with epilepsy when compared to the general population.

People suffering from epilepsy and their families face a lot of stigma and discrimination in many parts of the world.

However, with proper diagnosis and treatment, up to 70% of people with epilepsy could live seizure-free.

Nearly 25% of epilepsy cases from a birth injury, stroke, central nervous system infections, or post-traumatic events can be prevented.

DOs and DONTs in Epilepsy

Protect the person from any nearby sharp objects during a seizure event.

Never put anything in the person's mouth during a seizure, not even water until the person regains consciousness.

Do not try to mobilize or restrain the person. Clear the crowd from the area to ensure ventilation to the person.

Always seek emergency assistance when needed.

Ensure to stay with the person until they recover from the seizure.

Always record the time and the length of the seizure episode for further diagnosis by the expert.

There is approximately 1 out of every 240 children less than 16 years of age in the UK having epilepsy. The anti-epileptic drugs fetch a total of Ł165 million -Despite all these measures, there is always an ineffectual control of seizures with drug therapy and surgical treatments inwith epilepsy. This attracts more effective, less expensive, and safer adjunctive management strategies for epilepsy.Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (27 January 1756 - 5 December 1791), was a famous composer on piano and violin of theHe started his music journey at the age of 5 years. Despite his dubious, early death at the age of 35, he is considered among the greatest composers of all time, a talent that would not be witnessed again in 100 years (as per Joseph Haydn - "Father of the Symphony" and "Father of the String Quartet"). Even the initial works of Ludwig van Beethoven were produced under the guidance of Mozart.One of the most complex rhythmic stimuli for modulating brain activity is listening to music. Therefers to theamalgamated with listening toThe impact of the composer's Sonata for Two Pianos K448 in D major, also called Mozart K.448 was first established by Rauscher et al. in 1993 who found that listening to the first 10 min of the Mozart Sonata in 36 college students resulted in a significant short-term enhancement (10-15 min) of spatial-temporal reasoning and spatial IQ scores by enhancing the blood flow to the region. Even fMRI studies support the Mozart effect on the brain.by the reduction in epileptic activity on the EEGs of 23 out of 29 adult patients. The patients were tested before, during, and after the Mozart music along with the control music.The assuring effect of listening to Mozart on reducing seizure frequency has been replicated by many other studies since then over the last 22 years.The present study analyzed the outcomes of listening to Mozart's Sonata for Two Pianos K448 with Haydn's Symphony No 94. Intracerebral electrodes were used to estimate the effects on brain activity that had been implanted in the brains of epilepsy patients before surgery.says Professor Ivan Rektor who led the study from the Epilepsy Centre at the Hospital St Anne and CEITEC Masaryk University, Brno, Czech Republic.Other studies speculate that the emotional effects of music, like dopamine (the main neurotransmitters of the brain's reward system), are released when listening to music and this may promote anti-epileptic effects.However, there is no clear mechanism to explain the effect. And due to this, there exists a certain amount of skepticism by many clinicians due to its poorly understoodsays Professor Rektor.The present study thereby anticipates that these findings could draw more research into the effects of music on the brain. This may in turn flag the route for theThe authors thus recommend usingSource: Medindia