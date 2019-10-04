Teen Driving Accidents can be Prevented With Delayed School Start Times

Teen driving accidents can be reduced when the school start time is delayed by 50 minutes, reveals a new study.

The research team from Farwaniya Hospital in Kuwait and Boston Children's Hospital studied the impact of a 50-minute delay in high school start times in one of the largest school districts in the U.S.



‘Delaying school start times can help reduce and prevent teen driving accidents. Interventions can also help in reducing needless injuries and deaths due to drowsy driving.’

Read More.. The new study was presented at CHEST Congress 2019 Thailand in Bangkok.



The study compared data from two different academic years: 2014-15, which served as a baseline, and 2015-16, after the delayed start was implemented. Students, who were between the ages of 16-18, self-reported school-night sleep duration.



The Fairfax (Virginia) County Youth Survey was used to determine the average sleep duration and driving under the influence of alcohol.



The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles provided de-identified data on driving accidents in both academic years. There was a 5.25 percent decrease in the crash rate among teen drivers between the two academic years. This significant reduction was also seen in distraction-related accidents (8.7%) and alcohol-related accidents (20%). During this same time period, there was an increase in teen accident rates by 3.5 percent in the rest of the state of Virginia.



"Interventions in reducing sleep loss in young drivers such as delaying school start times may significantly reduce needless injuries and deaths due to drowsy driving," says Dr. Saadoun Bin-Hasan, lead researcher.







