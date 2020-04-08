Technique to Regrow Man's Skull

The PCL material of the implant is designed to be then gradually
resorbed and metabolised by the body over an 18 to 24 months period, with
no foreign material left in the skull once healing is complete.
‘The special thing about Brodie's implant is that it is completely
absorbable, so it will disappear as the new bone forms within and around
it.’
Case Study: Mr. Brodie Ellis' Motorcycle Accident
In December 2018, Mr. Brodie Ellis, a 26-year-old Australian man, had
suffered a Stage 4 brain injury and a severely broken leg from a
motorcycle accident in Vietnam. On top of having to amputate his left leg,
the accident had also left him having to remove and replace certain parts
of his skull with plastic implants.
Unfortunately, according to Dr. Wagels, "one of the [plastic] implants
[had become] exposed and developed an infection. Because the implant had
no blood supply, the infection just kept getting worse and worse, so it
had to be removed. This left Brodie with headaches and a contour deformity
of the skull."
To treat these problems, Dr. Wagels decided to recommend Ellis a
cranioplasty procedure that would use Osteopore's 3D printed implant to
replace the section of missing skull.
This PCL bone implant would have the
ability to encourage natural bone regrowth, thereafter disintegrating into
carbon dioxide and water with no foreign material left in the skull,
reducing post-surgical or removal surgery complications and significantly
minimising infection rates.
3D render of Osteopore's customised implant fitting into a skull defect
3D render of Osteopore's customised implant fitting into a skull defect
Post-Surgery Results and Success
As expected, just weeks after the cranioplasty surgery, computed
tomography (CT) scans of Ellis' skull showed that Osteopore's 3D printed
regenerative PCL bone implant had successfully enabled new bone to form
within the scaffold, with little complications post-surgery.
"The latest CT scan taken 8 weeks after the operation shows bone forming
both on the outside and inside of the implant, indicating the body has
recognised the implant as broken bone that needs to be healed," Dr. Wagels
said. "The special thing about Brodie's implant is that it is completely
absorbable, so it will disappear as the new bone forms within and around
it."
In less than a month since the cranioplasty, Ellis was discharged from
Princess Alexandra Hospital, and has been able to function independently
at home while regaining his strength at the gym.
Source: Medindia