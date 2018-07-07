medindia
Tanzanian Baby with Rare Heart Disease Treated at Delhi Hospital

by Hannah Joy on  July 7, 2018 at 8:37 AM Indian Health News
A year-old baby from Tanzania who was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart disease was blessed with a new lease of life after doctors at Delhi Hospital successfully conducted a complex surgery to treat him.
Tanzanian Baby with Rare Heart Disease Treated at Delhi Hospital

Baby Fravianous was suffering from Hemitruncus where he did not have his right lung and the blood vessel that carries blood to the organ and also had a big hole in his heart, said the doctors from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

"When we first saw the patient we knew that this will be a high-risk surgery but we decided to go ahead and operate as the child would not survive without the surgery," said Muthu Jothi, Senior Consultant - Pediatric Cardiothoracic surgeon from Apollo, in a statement.

"A normal heart has four chambers and four valves, where one blood vessel carries blood to the body and the other one to the lungs. In this case, the patient had no right lung and no blood vessel going to the right lung.

"He had only left lung and the left pulmonary artery arising from the aorta. Normally the oxygen saturation levels are around 95-100 but as the child had recurring chest infections came in with a saturation of 35," Jothi added.

The team of doctors first closed the hole in the baby's heart and then detached the left lung blood vessel coming from the aorta after which they engrafted a tube made of cow's veins known as "Contegra", between the left lung blood vessel and right side of the heart.

"The veins also have valves which we used between the right heart and the lungs. Now, the contegra is supplying blood to the left lung. As the patient had only one lung, he took a long time to recover," Jothi said.

The baby, who was off the ventilator, was put back again for about 10-12 days because of breathing issues. According to the doctors, he took more time to recover as he had only one lung.

"The patient needs to be on medication for some time and needs proper care as he just has one lung to perform all the functions," Jothi added.



Source: IANS
Related Links

Surgery Benefits for Congenital Hyperinsulinism

Surgery Benefits for Congenital Hyperinsulinism

Surgery was found to benefit infants with congenital hyperinsulinism, a rare genetic disease, revealed study.

How Gene Defects Lead to Congenital Heart Malformations

How Gene Defects Lead to Congenital Heart Malformations

Study suggests strategies for therapeutic intervention congenital heart defects linked to CHD4 mutations.

Congenital Heart Defects

Congenital Heart Defects

Congenital heart defects are structural abnormalities of the heart present at birth, and that affect blood flow through the heart and to the rest of the body.

Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia

Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia

Congenital diaphragmatic hernia can be detected before birth with prenatal ultrasound scan. The presence of a hole in the diaphragm results in breathing difficulties due to incomplete growth of lungs.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

