Tamil Nadu Govt Mandates Cancer Screening

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 1 2024 8:29 PM

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Subramanian Ma announced that the government will mandate cancer screening () for all citizens over 18 years old.
“Based on a survey, the government has found that the number of cancer cases is on the rise in Erode, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Nagercoil districts. This screening would increase cancer awareness in the state,” said Health Minister Subramanian.Ma while addressing a public programme in Salem.

Heightened Cancer Rates Prompt Mandatory Screening

He said that the government had decided to make cancer screening mandatory last year in certain areas. “However, following the survey, the government has decided to make cancer screening mandatory for all above 18 years of age in the state,” the Health Minister said. He added that detecting cancer at an early stage would help to treat the disease effectively.

Around 82,000 cancer cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu in 2023. Tamil Nadu follows Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Bihar. In 2023, Uttar Pradesh had 2.10 lakh new cases, Maharashtra 1.21 lakh, West Bengal 1.18 lakh while Bihar has an estimated 1 lakh cases.

The Health Minister added that the lack of awareness among people is the main reason for the increase in cancer cases as also the late diagnosis of the disease makes it fatal.

Source-IANS
