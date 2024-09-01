UNICEF on MOX: Urgent Need to Prioritize Children`s Needs

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Vulnerable Children Face Increased Risks from Mpox



The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged nations to ramp up their vigilance against Monkeypox (Mpox). In response, UNICEF has emphasized the urgent need to prioritize children's needs in the ongoing outbreak. (According to the global humanitarian body, children who are malnourished or affected by other illnesses are also vulnerable to complications from mpox. The virus can spread through contact with lesions on the skin or infectious bodily fluids; contact with contaminated materials such as clothing, linen or sharps injuries in healthcare settings; contact with respiratory droplets, from an infected person's mouth or throat contact with infected animals; pregnant women can pass the virus on to their unborn baby.According to Unicef, children can be exposed at home or in the community through close contact with people who are symptomatic with mpox including parents, caregivers, or other family members. Mpox causes symptoms that are similar to smallpox, though less severe, like skin rash, fever, sore throat, headache, body aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, children under 15 represent more than half of the cases. Across the most impacted countries, wide-spread malnutrition, crowded living conditions, the presence of other infectious diseases, and limited access to healthcare make the spread of mpox a perilous situation for children.Unicef said it is working with Africa CDC and WHO, as well as other partners such as USAID and FCDO, to support national governments.“Our response is comprehensive, focusing on children, pregnant women and underserved communities, prioritizing the interruption of disease transmission and addressing the secondary impacts on children and communities, such as child protection and school closures,” it stressed.The WHO has also said it is working to accelerate access to and delivery of Mpox vaccines.Source-IANS