About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Beyond the Human Touch: The Rise of Robotic Surgery in Orthopedics

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 1 2024 11:55 PM

Beyond the Human Touch: The Rise of Robotic Surgery in Orthopedics
Robots have often been portrayed negatively in science fiction and the public imagination, even by the people who invented them.
However, doctors now acknowledge that robots can offer a healing touch, particularly in orthopedics, where they assist in joint replacements. In robotic-assisted joint replacement, (1 Trusted Source
Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery

Go to source) robots handle two critical tasks: the precise cutting of the bone and determining the implant's size and positioning.

Osteolysis
Osteolysis
Osteolysis refers to breaking down of bone tissue. Bone loss occurs due to resorption of bone by osteoclasts. It is opposite of ossification. This pathological process arises after joint replacement procedures.
Nevertheless, doctors themselves now say that robots are capable of giving a healing touch, especially in the orthopaedic sector, where they can perform joint replacement. Out of the several stages the surgeon performs, the robot completes two crucial ones in robotic-assisted joint replacement, the precise cutting of the bone, as well as the implant's size and positioning.

Robotic Surgery for Precision in Orthopaedic Joint Replacement

The lifespan of the knee replacement is determined by these two steps. These procedures are nearly always exact when performed by a skilled surgeon, but mistakes can happen occasionally. The robot, therefore, gets rid of this mistake. Although this requires further study.

"To date, so far, all research on robotically assisted operations has demonstrated improved implant alignment and placement outcomes. It remains to be seen if this translates into improved clinical results and longevity. Studies that span one to three years have produced positive findings. Whether this translates to better clinical outcomes and longevity is yet to be proved. Short-term studies (1-3 years) have shown good results," Anant Kumar Tiwari, Professor and Head, Joint Replacement Centre, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, told IANS.

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
Robotic technology has brought precision and better results to joint replacement surgery, revolutionising the procedure. A 3D model of the patient's joint is produced using sophisticated imaging and computer algorithms, enabling customised surgical planning.

This accuracy lowers the possibility of human error, enhances joint function, and lessens pain following surgery. Because robotic technologies enable real-time alterations, every surgery may be tailored to meet the specific demands of the patient. Robotic systems will continue to improve joint replacement care as long as breakthroughs in technology are made.

Advertisement
How Well Do You Know Your Bones?
How Well Do You Know Your Bones?
Introduction: Bone is metabolically active connective tissue enriched with calcium and specialized bone cells. The main function of bones is to protect the internal organs, produce blood cells and provide structure to the body( ...
"Advanced imaging and computer algorithms create a 3D model of the patient's joint, allowing personalised surgical planning. This precision reduces human error, improves joint function, and reduces post-operative pain. Robotic systems also allow real-time adjustments, ensuring each surgery is tailored to the patient's unique needs. As advancements continue, robotic systems will continue to elevate joint replacement care," Atul Mishra, Senior Director -- Orthopaedics, Fortis Hospital, Noida, told IANS.

Overall, this is the age of technology where anything can happen but it is good as long as anything involves things like these.

Advertisement
COVID-19 Impact: 160,000 Joint Replacement Surgeries Disrupted
COVID-19 Impact: 160,000 Joint Replacement Surgeries Disrupted
The COVID-19 pandemic has left a significant void in orthopedic care. Approximately 160,000 joint replacement surgeries were delayed or canceled due to the crisis.
Reference:
  1. Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery - (https://www.pennmedicine.org/for-patients-and-visitors/find-a-program-or-service/orthopaedics/knee-pain/knee-surgery/knee-replacement-surgery/robotic-knee-replacements)
Source-IANS


Latest News on IT in Healthcare
View All
Advertisement