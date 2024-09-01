About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Comprehensive Cancer Prevention Campaign

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 1 2024 7:54 PM

Cancer screening () facilities at the primary level in Rajasthan will be significantly enhanced, said Additional Chief Secretary of Medical and Health Department, Rajasthan, Shubhra Singh.
"The work of cancer prevention will be conducted as a campaign in villages which will be taken to ground via Asha and Anganwadi workers and other health officials. A district-wise plan will also be made for screening. Also, it is proposed to conduct a cancer awareness campaign on a large scale in the state from the month of October. Through this campaign, the general public will be given information about the symptoms, investigation and treatment of cancer disease," she said.

Rajasthan Commits to Combating Rising Cancer Burden

Singh, while chairing the first meeting of the State Integrated Cancer Task Force held at the State Cancer Institute, said that cancer has emerged as the third leading cause of death in the world.

"Deaths caused by cancer are a matter of concern. The state government is taking steps with commitment to prevent this disease. In the coming time, along with strengthening the cancer screening and treatment system at the lower level, the availability of state-of-the-art facilities will be ensured. Cancer prevention activities will be made effective by establishing inter-departmental coordination. Technical support from the World Health Organization will also be taken in this regard," she added.

The senior IAS officer further said that if cancer is detected at the primary stage, the deaths could be reduced significantly. She also directed to further increase the screening facilities in the state.

"The number of mobile vans in the state should be increased further for cancer screening. The cooperation of philanthropists and donors can also be taken in this work of human service," Singh added.

The official also said that a plan should also be made to install state-of-the-art and high-capacity machines in the state for high-level treatment of cancer.

In the meeting, a detailed presentation was given on the current status of cancer, available resources and future strategy. The members of the task force also presented several key suggestions regarding improving the screening, investigation and treatment of cancer disease.

Source-IANS
