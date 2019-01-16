Swine flu claimed 36 lives in the state of Rajasthan in the first 15 days of this month, according to the report released by a health official.



On Tuesday, another patient from Jaisalmer succumbed to the disease and 51 samples tested positive.

Swine Flu Claimed 36 Lives in Rajasthan

‘Preventive measures from swine flu include administering flu vaccines, staying at home during sickness, washing hands frequently and avoiding contact with the infected person.’

While Jaipur confirmed 17 positive cases of swine flu, Jodhpur reported 13. Overall, 905 samples have tested positive this year.Swine flu also known as H1N1 virus originated from pigs and spread primarily from person to person. Symptoms of the flu includes runny nose, sore throat, chills, fever, body aches and fatigue.Source: IANS