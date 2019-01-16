medindia
Swine Flu Claimed 36 Lives in Rajasthan

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 16, 2019
Swine flu claimed 36 lives in the state of Rajasthan in the first 15 days of this month, according to the report released by a health official.

On Tuesday, another patient from Jaisalmer succumbed to the disease and 51 samples tested positive.
Swine Flu Claimed 36 Lives in Rajasthan

While Jaipur confirmed 17 positive cases of swine flu, Jodhpur reported 13. Overall, 905 samples have tested positive this year.

Swine flu also known as H1N1 virus originated from pigs and spread primarily from person to person. Symptoms of the flu includes runny nose, sore throat, chills, fever, body aches and fatigue.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Swine Flu

Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.

Health Risks of Eating Pork

Pork is one of the most popular and widely consumed of all red meats but how healthy is it? Find out whether you can eat pork in any form.

Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs

How is the flu spread and how effective is flu treatment? Learn more about the influenza virus and get the best tips and info on flu prevention.

Bird Flu

Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.

