Surprising Symptom of Heart Attack That Should Not be Ignored

. Apart from chest pain, radiated pain can cause other symptoms of a heart attack.When pain radiates, it affects the nerves and spreads from the original pain points to other areas of the body. Therefore,If a person is experiencing jaw pain in combination with shortness of breath, sweating, and dizziness, it is reasonable to suspect a heart attack.The warning signs of a heart attack vary between females and males. While both males and females can experience chest pain or discomfort, other symptoms may differ.For instance,Jaw pain can also occur due to a variety of conditions that are unrelated to a heart attack, so doctors assess a person's jaw pain with other symptoms to determine whether the jaw pain is due to a heart attack or another condition.Hence, a person who is unsure whether their symptoms are due to a heart attack or not should contact emergency services right away, as every minute matters when it comes to heart attacks.Source: Medindia