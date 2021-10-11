About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New COVID-19 Infection Reservoir in Animal Found

by Dr Jayashree on November 10, 2021 at 7:07 PM
Font : A-A+

New COVID-19 Infection Reservoir in Animal Found

Many white-tailed deer are being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 has shown that the animals are contracting the virus from humans and then rapidly spreading it among one another, according to recent studies.

Antibodies were found in 40% of deer that were tested from January to March 2021 across Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and New York state, and 80% of deer sampled tested positive for COVID-19 virus in Iowa between November 2020 and January 2021.

Advertisement


Previous studies have shown that COVID-19 can be passed from humans to domestic and captive animals including cats, dogs, zoo animals, and, most notably, farmed mink. But, until now, the disease had not been shown to spread in wildlife species.

White-tailed deer are the most abundant large mammal in North America with a range extending from Canada to South America. The US population alone is estimated to number 30 million animals.
Advertisement

They are a social species that live in family groups of two to 12 individuals that can thrive in a range of habitats, including urban parks and woodland.

The fact that they often live close to people provides several opportunities for the disease to move between the two species.

This can include wildlife management operations, field research, recreation, tourism, and hunting. Hunters are likely to be one of the most obvious sources of potential reinfection as they regularly handle dead animals.

It has also been suggested that water sources contaminated with coronavirus during the period when COVID infections were spiking in the human population might provide a pathway for transmission, although this has yet to be proved.

The findings from these latest studies have raised concerns that white-tailed deer could be a reservoir of COVID-19 because it infects not only large numbers of animals but also humans.

It is important to underline that there is currently no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 transmission from white-tailed deer to humans.

Initial experimental work has also suggested that infected deer tend not to have symptoms. Still, disease transmission in wildlife populations has considerable implications for human and animal health.

There is also a possibility that viral mutation in a reservoir host, such as white-tailed deer, could lead to new variants of the disease. These variants may lead to greater infection rates, increased virulence (severity of symptoms), and prove more effective at evading the human immune system.

Likewise, any reinfection from wildlife reservoirs could also complicate our long-term efforts to fight and suppress the disease.

It is important to note that there are limitations to these studies, both in terms of the methods used and the limited geographical range of investigation.

However, the combined findings from two recent studies highlight that transmission of COVID-19 is likely to be widespread in white-tailed deer.

There is a great deal that we still need to learn about the developing situation with COVID and deer. Research is urgently needed to assess the risk that this potential reservoir of SARS-CoV-2 presents to humans, as well as the possible spread of the virus to other wildlife species that deer interact with, such as predators and scavengers.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Surprising Symptom of Heart Attack That Should Not be Ignor...
Drug Used to Prevent Miscarriage Increases Cancer Risk in O... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Women's Menstrual Cycles Disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Women's Menstrual Cycles Disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Ideal Sleep Timing to Curtail the Risk of Heart Diseases
Ideal Sleep Timing to Curtail the Risk of Heart Diseases
Surprising Health Benefits of Post-meal Walking
Surprising Health Benefits of Post-meal Walking
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Flu Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and ......
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with ...
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
First oral pill to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients has been approved for the first time in the UK ...
Is COVID-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy Safe?
Is COVID-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy Safe?
There is no evidence of a direct effect of COVID-19 vaccination on pregnancy and miscarriages, ......
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close