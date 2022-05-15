About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Subcutaneous Therapy For Breast Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on May 15, 2022 at 10:21 PM
The world's first subcutaneous treatment launched in India effectively reduces breast cancer treatment time by a massive 90 percent.

The treatment by Roche called PHESGO is the first-ever fixed-dose formulation in oncology that combines two monoclonal antibodies: Perjeta (pertuzumab) and Herceptin (trastuzumab) with hyaluronidase.

Breast Cancer Management: Advances

The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.
Roche, in a statement, said that it had combined two monoclonal antibodies that a single SC injection can administer.

The single-dose jab takes a few minutes compared to hours with IV formulations for each round of treatment, thus reducing chair time for patients by 90 percent.
Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and lifestyle changes help in controlling breast cancer.
New Breast Cancer Treatment

It also provides a faster, more convenient, and less invasive means to receive breast cancer therapy.

PHESGO was first approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2020 and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in December 2020 and also has been recognized in the NCCN treatment guidelines.

In India, PHESGO was approved by the DCGI in October 2021, and the import license was granted in January 2022.

Globally, over 17,000 breast cancer patients have benefitted from PHESGO as of December 2021, Roche said.

As per the phase II study, 85 percent of people receiving treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer preferred treatment with PHESGO compared to IV administration due to less time in the clinic and more comfortable treatment administration.

"PHESGO is a pathbreaking drug that will provide convenience and improve the quality of life of patients suffering from breast cancer by significantly reducing the in-clinic time for them," Roche Pharma India CEO and Managing Director V. Simpson Emmanuel said in a statement.

Source: IANS
Quiz on Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. It is often said that a woman who breast-feeds is at a lower risk of developing cancer compared to another who does not .Are these mere old wives tales or is there some truth in it? This quiz on breast cancer has all the details.
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator predicts the risk for breast cancer. Find list of breast cancer facts and more information on signs and symptoms of breast cancer and mammography.
