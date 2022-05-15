Over 87% of India's Adults Have Got Both COVID Vaccine Doses: Study

India has administered both COVID vaccine doses to over 87 percent of the adult population, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday.



"With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath & Sabka Prayas', India achieves complete vaccination of over 87% of its adult population. Well done India! Keep following COVID appropriate behavior even after getting vaccinated," he said in a tweet.

‘Meanwhile, over 3.06 crore adolescents between the ages of 12 to 14 years have been administered the first dose of the vaccine under the national vaccination drive. The drive for this age bracket began on March 16 this year.’