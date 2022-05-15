About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Over 87% of India's Adults Have Got Both COVID Vaccine Doses: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on May 15, 2022 at 10:21 PM
India has administered both COVID vaccine doses to over 87 percent of the adult population, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday.

"With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath & Sabka Prayas', India achieves complete vaccination of over 87% of its adult population. Well done India! Keep following COVID appropriate behavior even after getting vaccinated," he said in a tweet.

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges

India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
COVID Vaccination in India

In total, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.50 crores as per the report from the Health Ministry on Tuesday morning. This has been achieved through 2,37,09,334 sessions.

India on Tuesday witnessed a decline in the daily Covid cases tally. As per the ministry report, India logged 2,288 fresh Covid cases and ten deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload of the country presently stands at 19,637 cases, accounting for 0.05 percent of the country's total positive cases.

Source: IANS
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
How to Choose the Right Face Mask For Your Kid?

How to Choose the Right Face Mask For Your Kid?

Ideal face mask for kids would be the one which has six layers of filtration and the innermost layer should be made of soft fabric that is breathable for kids.
