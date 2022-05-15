Over 87% of India's Adults Have Got Both COVID Vaccine Doses: Study

India has administered both COVID vaccine doses to over 87 percent of the adult population, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday.
"With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath & Sabka Prayas', India achieves complete vaccination of over 87% of its adult population. Well done India! Keep following COVID appropriate behavior even after getting vaccinated," he said in a tweet.
COVID Vaccination in IndiaIn total, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.50 crores as per the report from the Health Ministry on Tuesday morning. This has been achieved through 2,37,09,334 sessions.
Source: IANS