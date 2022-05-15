About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Acute Hepatitis Cases in Kids Rise to 450 Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on May 15, 2022 at 10:09 PM
Font : A-A+

Acute Hepatitis Cases in Kids Rise to 450 Cases

Globally, about 450 kids have been infected with the mysterious acute hepatitis condition, while 12 have lost their lives, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDPC).

The liver disease that was first reported in the UK in April has seen 12 deaths reported from Indonesia (5), Palestine (1), the US (5), and Ireland (1). The highest number of cases have been reported from the UK (176) and the US (110), another 100 are jointly from European countries, including Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.
Advertisement


According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 21 countries have now detected 'severe hepatitis of unknown origin' among children, mostly under 10, since early April. At least 26 youngsters have required liver transplants.

While so far there is no reason identified, adenovirus -- a common family of infections responsible for illnesses from colds to eye infections -- is suspected to be causing the condition. Amongst 176 UK cases, about 126 have been tested for adenovirus of which 91 had adenovirus detected (72 per cent). Amongst cases the adenovirus has primarily been detected in blood.
Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.
Advertisement

Hepatitis In Kids

But the ECDPC in a statement said: "Other hypotheses and possible co-factors are under investigation. Most cases continue to be reported as sporadic un-linked cases."

However, adenovirus has only been detected in blood or plasma samples for many of the cases, and also in low viral loads.

Thus, even the WHO noted that since "adenovirus has not yet been identified in the liver tissue samples analyzed and therefore, could be a coincidental rather than a causal factor".

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also detected SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19, in 24 cases out of 132 with available results (18 percent).

The agency noted that "SARS-CoV-2 serological testing is in process".

In a bizarre twist last week, the health chiefs in the UK also investigated whether 'dog exposures' are to blame, the Guardian reported.

However, the officials did not explain how dogs could potentially be to blame, but they are known carriers of adenovirus strains, the report said.

Source: IANS
Quiz on Hepatitis

Quiz on Hepatitis

Hepatitis is a common liver disease that is responsible for mortality as well as morbidity. Test your knowledge on hepatitis by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

Adenovirus Linked to Hepatitis Cases

Adenovirus Linked to Hepatitis Cases

In kids in the US state of Alabama, adenovirus may have caused an outbreak of nine severe hepatitis cases, revealed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
View all
Recommended Reading
Aplastic AnemiaAplastic Anemia
Hepatitis Diet RecommendationsHepatitis Diet Recommendations
HepatomegalyHepatomegaly
Neonatal HepatitisNeonatal Hepatitis
Tests for HepatitisTests for Hepatitis
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Height and Weight-Kids Liver Aplastic Anemia Hepatitis Hepatitis Diet Recommendations Neonatal Hepatitis Tests for Hepatitis Hepatomegaly 

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care Selfie Addiction Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips The Essence of Yoga Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Find a Hospital Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Hearing Loss Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close