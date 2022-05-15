Acute Hepatitis Cases in Kids Rise to 450 Cases

Advertisement

Hepatitis In Kids

While so far there is no reason identified, adenovirus -- a common family of infections responsible for illnesses from colds to eye infections -- is suspected to be causing the condition. Amongst 176 UK cases, about 126 have been tested for adenovirus of which 91 had adenovirus detected (72 per cent). Amongst cases the adenovirus has primarily been detected in blood.But the ECDPC in a statement said: "Other hypotheses and possible co-factors are under investigation. Most cases continue to be reported as sporadic un-linked cases."However, adenovirus has only been detected in blood or plasma samples for many of the cases, and also in low viral loads.Thus, even the WHO noted that since "adenovirus has not yet been identified in the liver tissue samples analyzed and therefore, could be a coincidental rather than a causal factor".The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also detected SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19, in 24 cases out of 132 with available results (18 percent).The agency noted that "SARS-CoV-2 serological testing is in process".In a bizarre twist last week, the health chiefs in the UK also investigated whether 'dog exposures' are to blame, the Guardian reported.However, the officials did not explain how dogs could potentially be to blame, but they are known carriers of adenovirus strains, the report said.Source: IANS