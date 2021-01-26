by Colleen Fleiss on  January 26, 2021 at 3:08 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Study Says Older Adults Need to be Prioritized for Coronavirus Vaccine
When it comes to COVID vaccination, older adults should be given priority, stressed health experts.

SARS-CoV-2 has caused a public health and economic crisis worldwide. As of January 2021, there have been over 85 million cases and 1.8 million deaths reported.

"As immunity is lower in older adults they are prone to Covid-19 and other a number of infections. Also, in many people co-morbidities like hypertension and diabetes develop with aging, which may lead to severity of such infections," Navneet Sood, Pulmonary Consultant, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in New Delhi told IANS.


A study, published in a journal Science, indicated that prioritising older adults with speed in rollout from current rates under current transmission conditions, Covid-19 mortality could be reduced by about 23 per cent, or 65,000 lives, over the next three months in the US.

"For essential workers who might be frustrated that they are not first, we hope this study offers some clarity. We realize it is a big sacrifice for them to make but our study shows it will save lives," said lead author Kate Bubar from the lead author Kate Bubar from the University of Colorado Boulder in the US.

For the study, the team drew on demographic information from different countries, as well as up-to-date data on how many people have already tested positive for Covid-19, how quickly the virus is spreading, how fast vaccines are rolling out and their estimated efficacy.

Then they modelled what would happen in five different scenarios in which a different group got vaccinated first -- children and teenagers; adults ages 20 to 49; adults 20 or older; or adults 60 or older (considering that about 30 per cent of those eligible might decline).

Results from the US, Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Poland, South Africa, Spain and Zimbabwe are included in the paper, with more countries included in the online tool.

The authors also note that, while the vaccines being distributed now are believed to have about a 90 to 95 per cent chance of protecting against severe disease, researchers don't yet know how well they block infection and transmission.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Following Highest Single Day Death UK Speeds Up COVID-19 Vaccination Drive
UK showed the highest COVID-19 related deaths which has increased the need to speed up the mass vaccination program against COVID-19.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Update: India Needs Vigilance on New UK Strain
With reports now showing the new UK COVID-19 strain to be not just more infectious but also associated with a higher degree of mortality, health experts have cautioned that Indians to stay vigilant.
READ MORE
WHO Expects 100 Million Worldwide COVID-19 Cases by January
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said that the global COVID-19 caseload is expected to hit 100 million by the end of January.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenMiddle East Respiratory SyndromeTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake