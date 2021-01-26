US Pharma Giant Merck Stops Development Of Two Potential Covid-19 Vaccines

Merck continues to advance clinical programmes and to scale-up manufacturing for two investigational medicines, MK-7110 and MK-4482 (molnupiravir); molnupiravir is being developed in collaboration with Ridgeback Bio.
‘Merck now plans to focus its Covid-19 research strategy and production capabilities on advancing two therapeutic candidates -- MK-4482 and MK-7110.’
MK-7110 (formerly CD24Fc) is a potentially first-in-class investigational recombinant fusion protein that modulates the inflammatory response to SARS-CoV-2, principally by targeting a novel immune pathway checkpoint, the company said.
Interim results from a Phase 3 study showed a greater than 50 per cent reduction in the risk of death or respiratory failure in patients hospitalized with moderate to severe Covid-19.
Full results from this study are expected in the first quarter of 2021.
In December, Merck announced a supply agreement with the US government to advance the manufacturing and initial distribution of MK-7110.
Molnupiravir (MK-4482) is an oral novel investigational antiviral agent and is currently being evaluated in Phase 2/3 clinical trials in both the hospital and out-patient settings. The primary completion date for the Phase 2/3 studies is May 2021.
Due to the discontinuation of two potential Covid-19 vaccines, the company will record a charge in the fourth quarter of 2020. The charge will be included in Merck's generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) results, but will not impact non-GAAP results.
Merck and its collaborators plan to submit the results of the Phase 1 studies for V590 and V591 for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.
In addition to advancing the development and production of MK-7110 and MK-4482, Merck will continue to conduct Covid-19 research.
