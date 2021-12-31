Study Reveals Underlying Lung Damages from COVID-19 and Pulmonary Fibrosis

Unique stem cell trajectory in lungs that are damaged by COVID-19 and pulmonary fibrosis has been uncovered by a study at the University of California San Francisco Medical Center, published in the journal Nature Cell Biology.



COVID-19 related lung damage is triggers abnormal stem cell repair that alters the lung architecture and thus prevents the restoration of normal lung function.

