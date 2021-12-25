Stem Cells for Chronic Wound Healing

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) treatment is a new promising approach for chronic wound healing, said researchers.
MSCs have proven to be an attractive cell type for cell-based therapy due to their ease of isolation, vast differentiation potential, and immunomodulatory effects during transplantation.
Chronic or non-healing skin wounds present an ongoing challenge in advanced wound care and the current wound healing technologies remain insufficient.
However, while MSCs appear to be a promising resource for chronic wound care, more research is required to determine the optimal cell source and route of delivery before this technology can be applied in clinical medicine.
Source: Eurekalert