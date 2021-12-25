About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Academic Education Positively Affects Brain Aging

by Colleen Fleiss on December 25, 2021 at 12:39 PM
Font : A-A+

Academic Education Positively Affects Brain Aging

In the brains of academics, specific degenerative processes are decreased. The brains of academics can better compensate for age-related cognitive and neural limitations.

The researchers followed more than 200 senior citizens for over seven years. The study participants are not affected by dementia, have average to above-average intelligence and lead highly active social lives. They were examined neuroanatomically as well as neuropsychologically using magnetic resonance imaging at regular intervals.

Advertisement


White spots and black holes

In her PhD thesis, first author Isabel Hotz used novel automatic methods among others to study so-called lacunes and white matter hyperintensities. These degenerative processes showed up as "black holes" and "white spots" on the digital images. The reasons for this are not yet known and may have to do with small, unnoticed cerebral infarcts, reduced blood flow or loss of nerve pathways or neurons. This can limit a person's cognitive performance, in particular when degeneration affects key regions of the brain.
Advertisement

The findings revealed that over the course of seven years, senior citizens with an academic background showed a significantly lower increase in these typical signs of brain degeneration. "In addition, academics also processed information faster and more accurately - for example, when matching letters, numbers of patterns. The decline in their mental processing performance was lower overall," summarizes Hotz.

Tapping into reserves

The findings add to initial findings of other research groups, who have found that education has a positive effect on brain aging. Previous studies also suggest that mental processing speed depends on the integrity of neural networks in the brain. If these networks are affected, mental processing speed decreases.

Even though no causal link between education and reduced natural brain degeneration has so far been found, the following at least seems likely: "We suspect that a high level of education leads to an increase in neural and cognitive networks over the course of people's lives, and that they build up reserves, so to speak. In old age, their brains are then better able to compensate any impairments that occur," says neuropsychologist Lutz Jäncke.

It is also possible that brains that are active well into old age are less susceptible to degeneration processes, adds the neuropsychologist, though this would have to be verified in the further course of the ongoing long-term study.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< AstraZeneca's Antibody Drug Evusheld Can Help Fight Omicron...
Stem Cells for Chronic Wound Healing >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Ageing and Sleep Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Telomere Shortening And Ageing Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) How Can We Keep the Brain Young? 

Recommended Reading
Novel Class of Drugs Improve Symptoms of Progressive Brain Degeneration in Mice
Novel Class of Drugs Improve Symptoms of Progressive Brain Degeneration in Mice
A new drug target for not only improving symptoms of brain degeneration - but also to extend the ......
Role of Gut Bacteria in Disease Processes in Age-Related Brain Degenerations
Role of Gut Bacteria in Disease Processes in Age-Related Brain Degenerations
Exposure to bacterial proteins called amyloid leads to an increase in clumping of the protein ......
Regular Walks keep off Brain Degeneration: Study
Regular Walks keep off Brain Degeneration: Study
Regular walks are good not only to keep you fit but also to keep off brain degeneration in older ......
Slowing Down Brain Degeneration in a Model of Huntington's Disease
Slowing Down Brain Degeneration in a Model of Huntington's Disease
Blocking a specific class of glutamate receptors called extrasynaptic NMDA receptors can prevent ......
Ageing and Sleep
Ageing and Sleep
Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by ...
Ataxia
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or ...
How Can We Keep the Brain Young?
How Can We Keep the Brain Young?
Mental decline is common, and it is one of the most feared consequences of aging. This does not impl...
Language Areas in The Brain
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, writte...
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...
Telomere Shortening And Ageing
Telomere Shortening And Ageing
Telomeres are cap- like structures at chromosome ends that play an important role in ageing and in t...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close