Study Evaluates Effects of Child's Height On Their Risk of Obesity

For example, among the thinnest children at the start, the prevalence of obesity at the second exam was 5-fold higher in the tallest children than in the shortest children (3.1% versus 0.6%). Among the heaviest children at the start, the respective prevalence rates of obesity were 89.5% versus 53.4%.
The association between taller height and obesity at the second exam was strongest in children who were initially examined when they were younger than 7 years old.
"As about half of this association is independent of the initial body mass index of the child, the use of height may be a simple way to more accurately classify which children will become obese," said lead author David S. Freedman, PhD, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Source: Eurekalert