by Ramya Rachamanti on  July 9, 2020 at 4:18 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Hearing, Visual Impairments Linked to High Risk of Dementia
Older adults with both hearing and visual impairments had a much higher risk for dementia, according to the study in Alzheimer's & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring.

In the study of 2,051 older adults (22.8% with hearing or visual impairment and 5.1% with both impairments) who were followed over eight years, dual sensory impairment was associated with an 86% higher risk for dementia compared with having no sensory impairments.

During follow-up, dementia developed in 14.3% in those with no sensory impairments, 16.9% in those with one sensory impairment, and 28.8% in those with dual sensory impairment.


Participants with dual sensory impairment were also twice as likely to develop Alzheimer's disease (the most common form of dementia) than those without sensory impairments.

"Evaluation of vision and hearing in older adults may predict who will develop dementia and Alzheimer's. This has important implications on identifying potential participants in prevention trials for Alzheimer's disease, as well as whether treatments for vision and hearing loss can modify risk for dementia," said lead author Phillip H. Hwang, of the University of Washington.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Diseases Related to Old Age
Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.
READ MORE
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
READ MORE
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Vascular Dementia
Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

Alzheimers DiseaseDementiaVascular DementiaNeck Cracking