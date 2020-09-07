by Ramya Rachamanti on  July 9, 2020 at 4:12 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Early Access to Pension Wealth May Improve Health
Early access to pension wealth was associated with improved health status, according to findings published in Economic Inquiry.

Singapore has a unique policy that allows individuals to withdraw a proportion of their pension savings after their 55th birthday, which relaxes individuals' borrowing constraints.

To examine its health impacts, investigators analyzed monthly survey data from 2015 to 2019, comparing individuals' self-reported health status before and after their 55th birthday.


The results indicated that early access to pension wealth improves overall health status. Detailed analyses of underlying mechanisms showed that early access to pension wealth might boost health by improving psychological well-being.

"Since allowing the early partial withdrawal of pension balances does not necessarily increase the fiscal burden of the government, our results imply that flexible access to pension wealth could be a cost-effective policy to improve the health of middle-aged individuals," said co-author Kanghyock Koh, PhD, of Korea University.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

58 Million Indian People Live Without Pension Says Survey
Indian government has been found to be spending less as 0.04 percent of the GDP for its flagship Indira Gandhi National Social Assistance (IGNOAPS) programme for ensuring income security for the elderly.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Health Insurance - IndiaNeck Cracking