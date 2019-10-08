medindia

Excessive Screen Time can Make Your Child Obese, Overweight

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 10, 2019 at 2:56 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Too much screen time can put your child at a higher risk of developing obesity, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Scientific Reports journal.
Excessive Screen Time can Make Your Child Obese, Overweight
Excessive Screen Time can Make Your Child Obese, Overweight

A recently completed study indicates that Finnish children who spend a lot of time in front of screens have a heightened risk for overweight and abdominal obesity, regardless of the extent of their physical activity.

Show Full Article


The increase in childhood obesity is one of the largest health problems globally. The study investigated links between screen time and overweight by utilizing the Finnish Health in Teens data (Fin-HIT), encompassing more than 10,000 children from across Finland. The children studied were between 9 and 12 years of age.

The subjects reported the time spent viewing television programs and films on screens and the amount of sedentary computer use outside school hours. The children were measured for height, weight and waist circumference.

The results demonstrated that heavy screen time is associated with both overweight and abdominal obesity. There was no variance in the findings by age, gender, native language, sleep duration and exercise during free time. Watching a lot of television was also associated with overweight and abdominal obesity in children who exercised the most.

"It must be noted that this cross-sectional study does not reveal anything about causality. It may be that overweight children spend more time in front of screens, or that abundant screen time may result in overweight," says researcher Elina Engberg from the University of Helsinki and Folkhälsan.

"Neither did the study measure the intensity of exercise; the participants were only asked about the amount of time they spent exercising in their free time. Further research on the combined effect of screen time, physical activity and diet on children's weight is needed."

Previously, not much research has been carried out on the link between screen time and children's abdominal obesity. Overweight in children and related adverse health effects are illustrated by the waist-to-height ratio as well as the body mass index.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.

Top 5 Bad Summer Habits Your Child Should Break Today

Summer vacation is coming to an end, are your kids ready to go back to school? But, getting addicted to unhealthy habits during holidays can be more problematic when school begins. So, parents need to help your kids to break these five bad summer ...

Too Much Screen Time Can Harm Your Kids Well-being

Too much screen time can heighten the risk of anxiety and depression in children, finds a new study.

Watching Too Much TV Can Affect Your Child's Sleep

Is television (TV) good or bad for kids? Watching TV can affect your child's sleep. So, make sure to reduce your child's TV viewing time to get a good night's sleep.

Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss

Trying to lose weight? Weight loss is not a race or a competition against time but a lifestyle modification. Try out some simple tips for losing weight in smart way.

Battle of the Bulge

The battle of bulge is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

Ideal Body Weight

India and China, which are epicenters of a booming economy, are now witnessing a steady rise in obesity. Globalization is the prime accused.

More News on:

Ideal Body Weight Battle of the Bulge Christianson Syndrome Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss 

What's New on Medindia

Blood Test can Detect Antibody Mediated Kidney Rejection in Transplant Recipients

Lipid Profile

Pancreatic Cancer: Bacteria on Tumors affect Immunity and Survival of Patients
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive