Stroke Risk Linked to Pollution in Heart Rhythm Disorder Patients
People with heart rhythm disorder who are exposed to greater levels of pollution have a 1.2-fold higher risk of getting a stroke, according to a study by researchers at the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute and University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

The study is published in JAMA Network Open.

The study includes neighborhood-specific pollution data. Pollution levels were measured by geocoding in people's doorsteps. The annual exposure of people to particulate matter was calculated.


The study also emphasizes the importance of air pollution alerts in advising the activities of people with certain heart conditions.

The research team followed more than 31,000 people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). They were living in Allegheny County since 2007. The Pittsburgh region is one of the 10 most polluted in the US according to the ranking by the American Lung Association.

Atrial fibrillation is a common heart rhythm disorder affecting at least 2.7 million Americans.

The research team used suitcase-sized air pollution monitors mounted on telephone poles, to measure the exact levels of fine particulate pollution--soot--that the study participants were breathing daily.

Fine particulate pollution is very small, which makes it easy to get into the body and trigger heart events.

The researchers observed that the risk of getting a stroke increased steadily with higher daily exposure to air pollution.

People with atrial fibrillation are at five times the risk of getting a stroke. The additional risk posed by fine particulate pollution is particularly concerning.

The team further examined the impact of pollution on different socioeconomic and demographic groups.

The researchers found that pollution exposure correlates with socioeconomic position. People living closer to industrial locations tend to be minoritized and lower-income. These people have a 1.3-fold higher risk of fine particulate exposure compared to those above poverty.

Fine particulate exposure is also 1.5-fold higher in blacks compared to whites.

Air pollution worsens racial disparities in health outcomes due to increased residential exposure.

The team's future research will focus on the role of factors such as diet, physical activity, medication and healthcare along with pollution to modify stroke risk in atrial fibrillation patients.



Source: Medindia

