Men and Women Encounter Similar Rates of Anxiety Due to Job Insecurity

But while men and women might be affected at related rates, Riva, a co-author of the study states that job insecurity is pretty much still a real concern. "Public health outcomes of job insecurity should be seriously considered, given that recent developments and reforms and the current COVID-19 crisis, could likely result in a greater prevalence of workers, feeling threatened by involuntary job loss," he said.
‘European workers report mental health struggles in response to economic instability, regardless of gender or country.
’
In order to examine whether the threat of job insecurity was more pronounced in certain European countries due to cultural, socioeconomic, or political variables, Riva and his co-author, Dr. Anna Bracci, used multilevel modeling analyses and found few cross-national differences in their results, meaning the link between job insecurity and anxiety did not differ between countries.
Riva states that the findings "have practical suggestions for both policymakers and employers" and recommends that "generous and more effective active labor market programs are required" to address perceived job insecurity and its associated mental health challenges.
Source: Medindia