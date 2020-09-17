by Iswarya on  September 17, 2020 at 12:05 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Men and Women Encounter Similar Rates of Anxiety Due to Job Insecurity
Job insecurity is rising as more people work temporary gigs with little protection or fear layoffs in an unstable economy. These stresses naturally contribute to poor mental health and anxiety feelings. But given gender disparities in the workforce, women are more likely to work temporary jobs and get paid less. Hence researchers were curious whether job insecurity affected men and women differently. The findings of the study are published in the journal Frontiers in Sociology.

The study analyzed data from the European working conditions survey. The survey inquired people to what extent they thought they might lose their job in the next six months and whether they had encountered anxiety over the last 12 months. The study found that men and women actually reacted fairly similarly to job insecurity. Female workers reported similar anxiety rates due to an insecure job to their male counterparts.

But while men and women might be affected at related rates, Riva, a co-author of the study states that job insecurity is pretty much still a real concern. "Public health outcomes of job insecurity should be seriously considered, given that recent developments and reforms and the current COVID-19 crisis, could likely result in a greater prevalence of workers, feeling threatened by involuntary job loss," he said.


In order to examine whether the threat of job insecurity was more pronounced in certain European countries due to cultural, socioeconomic, or political variables, Riva and his co-author, Dr. Anna Bracci, used multilevel modeling analyses and found few cross-national differences in their results, meaning the link between job insecurity and anxiety did not differ between countries.

Riva states that the findings "have practical suggestions for both policymakers and employers" and recommends that "generous and more effective active labor market programs are required" to address perceived job insecurity and its associated mental health challenges.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation
Anxiety is a state of mind where a person experiences fear, uneasiness, tension, irritability or apprehension in response to an unfamiliar stressful situation or object.
READ MORE
Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression
Read on to find out which herbs and herbal products are useful and effective in treating the chronic and recurring disorders such as anxiety and depression.
READ MORE
Illness Anxiety Disorder
Illness anxiety disorder is a health phobia and the person is preoccupied with a belief that he or she is seriously ill.
READ MORE
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.
READ MORE
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations
READ MORE
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.
READ MORE
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights
Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician and enemy of disease’.
READ MORE
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.
READ MORE
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called ‘tics’.
READ MORE
Xenophobia
Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ second as a cultural and social malaise. Xenophobia can manifest itself in several ways in a country.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

Anxiety DisorderAgoraphobiaAsperger´s SyndromeStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineHyperventilationBereavementPost Traumatic Stress DisorderXenophobiaTourette SyndromePlacebo Effects: Rare Insights