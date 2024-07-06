Stiripentol: Reversing Cancer`s Chemotherapy Resistance

An international team of researchers from the UK and China has made significant strides in understanding and potentially overcoming one of the greatest challenges in cancer treatment: chemotherapy resistance. Led by The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) in London and Sun Yat-sen University in China, this early-stage research utilized mice to explore new avenues for combating cancer. The team discovered that Stiripentol, a drug currently used for epilepsy, can reverse cancer’s resistance to chemotherapy, leading to tumor shrinkage and prolonged survival rates (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Stiripentol (Diacomit): For Severe Myoclonic Epilepsy in Infancy
Go to source).
Focus on Lactate and Chemotherapy ResistanceThe study zeroed in on lactate, a byproduct that accumulates as cancer cells convert nutrients to energy. This substance was found in high concentrations within chemotherapy-resistant cancer tissues. By targeting lactate, the researchers hoped to disrupt its role in chemotherapy resistance.
Published in the journal Nature, the research examined tissue samples from 24 stomach cancer patients. Among these, 15 had chemotherapy-resistant cancers with tumors that continued to grow despite treatment. This analysis provided crucial insights into the role of lactate in fostering resistance.
In experiments with mice, the combination of Stiripentol and chemotherapy resulted in tumor size reduction for four weeks post-treatment and extended survival for over 70 days. In contrast, mice treated only with chemotherapy saw tumor reduction for merely one week, with none surviving beyond 40 days.
Impact on DNA Repair ProteinsFurther investigation revealed that lactate alters the structure and efficiency of NBS1, a key protein involved in DNA repair. This alteration is believed to contribute to chemotherapy resistance.
The researchers suggest that lactate might also be responsible for chemotherapy resistance in other types of cancer, such as pancreatic, lung, and ovarian cancers. This discovery could pave the way for more effective treatments across various cancer types.
This groundbreaking research offers hope for new strategies to overcome chemotherapy resistance, potentially improving outcomes for countless cancer patients worldwide.
