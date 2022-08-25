Markers of Chemotherapy Resistance in Triple Negative Breast Cancer Discovered

Advertisement

The team then conducted analyses that triangulated treatment response, chromosomal deletion or gain and concordant decreases or increases in mRNA and protein expression. This led the team to determine that a deletion on chromosome 19, located in a region called 19q13.31-33, was associated with resistance to chemotherapy treatment. Of the hundreds of genes deleted in this location, expression of the DNA ligase gene LIG1 was one of the mostly consistently suppressed genes at both the mRNA and protein level. In model systems, and in other TNBC data sets, loss of expression and/or deletion of LIG1 was associated with selective carboplatin resistance and poor clinical outcome.Dr. Matthew Ellis, a McNair Scholar at Baylor and director of the Lester and Sue Smith Breast Center at the time of this research, and Dr. Steve Carr, senior director of the Proteomics Platform and an institute scientist at Broad, who together orchestrated the analysis, said, "This groundbreaking study clearly reveals the power of combining microscaled proteogenomic analyses with careful clinical research to produce new insights into the nature of cancer."LIG1 is a critical component of lagging strand DNA synthesis that connects Okazaki fragments (small DNA segments that must be connected to complete the synthesis reaction). Interestingly, the lagging stand DNA polymerase POLD1 is frequently co-deleted with LIG1, suggesting a multigenic mechanism is in play. Lagging-strand synthesis components are generally considered essential to cellular survival but here reductions in the levels of these enzymes are associated with marked chromosomal instability in multiple cancer types and selective carboplatin resistance in TNBC. Mechanistic studies are underway to determine how the genome is destabilized and how tumors with LIG1 deletion can be more effectively treated.Source: Eurekalert