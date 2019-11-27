medindia

Stem Cell Behavior Links Dietary Fat and Colon Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 27, 2019 at 12:57 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Intestinal stem cell genes that burn dietary fat may play a role in colon cancer, according to a Rutgers study. The study, published in the journal Gastroenterology, describes a new connection between the way cells consume fat and how genes regulate stem cell behavior in the intestines of mice.
Stem Cell Behavior Links Dietary Fat and Colon Cancer
Stem Cell Behavior Links Dietary Fat and Colon Cancer

"This is important because scientists have shown that when there's too much dietary fat in the intestine, stem cell numbers increase, boosting susceptibility to colon cancer," said senior author Michael Verzi, an associate professor in the Department of Genetics in the School of Arts and Sciences at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. Verzi is also a research member in the Genomic Instability and Cancer Genetics Research Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.

Show Full Article


People naturally lose millions of intestinal cells daily, much like they lose skin cells. Intestinal stem cells undergo constant renewal and fuel the continuous turnover of the lining of the intestine, but altered stem cell functions can lead to colon cancer.

Colorectal cancer (of the colon or rectum) is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States. An estimated 101,420 Americans will be diagnosed with colon cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society.

Recent studies have shown that intestinal stem cells can increase in animals on a high fat "Western" diet, potentially explaining an elevated cancer risk from such a diet.

The Rutgers team recently discovered that two genes (HNF4A and HNF4G) work together to promote the proper function of the intestinal lining. In the new study, they found that mice lost intestinal stem cells when these genes were inactivated, confirming their importance. Rutgers scientists believe that the genes help stem cells burn fat, providing them energy.

Going forward, the researchers hope to further investigate whether the two genes alter stem cell numbers and cancer risk during a high fat diet, said Verzi, who is also a member of the Rutgers Center for Lipid Research.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Diet to Prevent Colon Cancer

Diet and lifestyle play an important role in reducing the risk and delaying the onset of cancer. Incorporating and eliminating certain other foods may reduce the risk of acquiring colon cancer.

High Fat Diet During Nursing may Affect the Health of Infants

Infants whose mothers were on high fat diet during breastfeeding are at a high risk of developing diabetes and reproductive problems during adulthood.

Quiz on Stem Cells

Scientists believe (and are working hard) to use stem cells in the future to treat a wide range of diseases and injuries. But what exactly is a stem cell? How can it be used in curing disorders? See if you get your answers from this ...

High-Fat Diet May Up Colon Cancer Risk

Two genes that appear to help stem cells in the intestine burn dietary fat may play a role in colon cancer, according to a new study.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men.

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood

More News on:

CholesterolStem Cells - Cord BloodStem Cells - FundamentalsCancer and HomeopathyParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentGenetics and Stem CellsColo-rectal cancer - ManagementColorectal CancerDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCancer Facts

What's New on Medindia

Metabolic Syndrome: Reversing the Syndrome can Cut Down Heart Disease Risk

Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation

Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive