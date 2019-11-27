medindia

Cells Behind Nicotine Aversion Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 27, 2019 at 12:47 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In the mouse brain, the elusive brain cells responsible for nicotine aversion have been discovered by researchers. The study findings raise hopes that they could be harnessed to develop new treatments to help smokers quit. The findings are published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA.
Cells Behind Nicotine Aversion Discovered
Cells Behind Nicotine Aversion Discovered

Taryn Grieder has a personal interest in understanding why people continue to smoke despite the initial revulsion and countless health risks.

Show Full Article


"In my family we have six people and five of us--everyone but me--smoke, or at least they did smoke," says Grieder, research associate and neuroscience lecturer at U of T, who lost her dad prematurely to smoking.

Grieder has been investigating nicotine addiction for more than a decade, first as a doctoral student and now as a staff scientist, in Professor Derek van der Kooy's lab in the Donnelly Centre for Cellular and Biomolecular Research.

Scientists have long known that nicotine has a dual effect on the brain, where it stimulates both pleasure and aversion. It was thought that the opposing effects came from nicotine activating its receptors in different parts of the brain.

But Grieder found that both reward and aversion are sensed by two different populations of brain cells, or neurons, residing in the same area, called the ventral tegmental area, or VTA, which is a key player in the brain's reward system.

"Now we know that nicotine hits different populations of neurons in the same area, from which neurons project to the different brain regions," says Grieder, who also teaches neuropsychology at U of T and other universities.

When someone smokes for the first time, the nicotine will target all its receptors in the VTA to stimulate both pleasure and aversion. But if the person continues to smoke, their brain will change.

"Aversion should be there all the time, but the more someone smokes, they're going to have changes in the amounts of the receptors and in the signaling processes in the brain reward system," says Grieder.

Smoking is complex and influenced by many factors. Some people find the first cigarette rewarding if they are under stress, for example, which Grieder's previous research suggests is thanks to nicotine's ability to reduce the negative effects of stress.

Others may find smoking more pleasurable when they are under the influence of alcohol or other drugs because their reward signalling is already heightened so that nicotine aversion becomes less significant.

Although the two cell populations are intermingled in the VTA, the researchers were able to separate them with a genetic trick. They took advantage of a mouse strain with no nicotine receptors. These animals do not show either reward or aversion when exposed to nicotine.

They infected the mice with viruses that were engineered to carry and reintroduce nicotine receptors into one of the two main types of neurons in the VTA-- dopamine or GABA neurons, named after the neurotransmitter chemical that they release. The mice were next exposed to doses of nicotine comparable to heavy smoking in a standard behavioral test that measures the rewarding or aversive effects of drugs.

The data revealed that the dopamine neurons in the VTA are responsible for aversion, whereas the GABA neurons signal reward in these animals. The finding is at odds with the accepted thinking in which dopamine is always the main reward signal.

The difference, Grieder says, is down to whether or not the animals are dependent on nicotine. While the dopamine neurons are responsible for aversion in non-dependent animals, they signal both reward and the aversiveness of withdrawal once dependence takes hold. What was once pleasurable becomes a necessity to keep supplying the brain with nicotine.

"When you make the switch to addiction there's a switch in the brain's motivational system," says Grieder. "It's not about getting the good feeling anymore--it's about relieving the bad feelings of not having enough drug in the system."

Currently, there's only nicotine replacement therapy, in which smokers are gradually weaned off nicotine, with moderate success.

Grieder suggests that a new treatment based on her research would be similar to Antabuse, a drug that causes severe nausea when taken with alcohol to deter alcoholics from drinking.

"When someone decides to smoke, if we could give them something that only makes nicotine aversive, then I think we could help them quit much more easily," says Grieder.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Quiz on Smoking

Approximately half the smokers die due to smoking -related diseases. But it is not just the smokers who are at the receiving end. The passive smokers too, often pay a heavy price. If you still have not 'kicked the butt', learn more horrifying facts ...

How to Quit Smoking

Tired of people asking you to stop smoking around them? Don't want to be ordered around by public smoking bans? Simple steps that help you to quit smoking.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

More News on:

Smoking And CancerSmoking And TobaccoParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentCannabisDrug AbuseDrug DetoxCigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

What's New on Medindia

Metabolic Syndrome: Reversing the Syndrome can Cut Down Heart Disease Risk

Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation

Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive