medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Stay Young: Simple 6 Anti-Ageing Tips for Women Over 30

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 7, 2018 at 1:29 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Aging signs such as wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation and dullness which occur during your 30s can be prevented by pampering your skin with simple anti-aging tips.
Stay Young: Simple 6 Anti-Ageing Tips for Women Over 30
Stay Young: Simple 6 Anti-Ageing Tips for Women Over 30

Amit Karkhanis, a medical cosmetologist and Founder of Dr. Tvacha Clinic and Consultant Cosmetologist Aarti Thakkar list down some points to follow

  • Stay less exposed to the sun: Constant UV exposure builds up over time which can cause premature aging, hyper-pigmentation and enlarged pores. Wearing sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30 at all times is the key to save your skin from losing it's youthfulness.
  • Moisturising your skin works wonders: Dry, dehydrated skin can accentuate the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Keeping your skin moisturised can essentially prevent it from aging. If your skin is susceptible to being dry, then try putting on your moisturiser immediately after your shower to lock in the moisture.
  • Use gentler cleansers to replenish your skin's oils instead of harsh products: You may have needed harsh acne products to keep your blemishes under control in your 20s but you have to be very careful to use the same products in your 30s since the skin can react to them differently, damaging it and ultimately making it looking older. Instead, use gentler alternatives that can help retain the skin's oils and make your skin have a natural and healthy glow.
  • Increase Internal hydration: Hydrating your internal organs will have an obvious impact on the health of your skin. In addition to taking in the appropriate amount of water (3-4 litres) each day, you should also consider taking a daily supplement that will promote healthy and hydrated cells. Collagen and Vitamin E specifically help the skin look healthy and rejuvenated. Almonds and walnuts can be beneficial since they contain omega 3.
  • Take beauty sleep seriously: Good sleep is fundamental since it allows the skin to reboot and replenish.
  • Make exercising regularly a habit: Even though you're preoccupied with your work routine, make sure you exercise on a regular basis. After 30, your skin generally starts sagging. Exercising daily can not only prevent your skin from sagging but can also be effective in keeping your body healthy.


Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Related Links

Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You

Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You

Is there anyone in this world who fails to be swayed by the magic of youth? None, for when youth explodes joyously all Nature smiles!

Pomegranate and Its Role in Anti-aging

Pomegranate and Its Role in Anti-aging

Ruby red among fruits, pomegranate, has numerous health benefits. It also plays an important role in anti-aging because of its high antioxidant content.

Top 7 Most Essential Anti-Aging Ingredients That Work

Top 7 Most Essential Anti-Aging Ingredients That Work

Anti-aging ingredients can prevent signs of aging such as wrinkles, dryness, and sagging of skin. Read about the best anti-aging ingredients that really work.

Mushrooms may be the Best Food to Help Fight Aging

Mushrooms may be the Best Food to Help Fight Aging

Mushrooms contain antioxidants like glutathione and ergothioneine. Mushrooms could play a protective role against oxidative stress which is linked to aging.

Anti-Ageing and Benefits of Red Wine

Anti-Ageing and Benefits of Red Wine

Ageing process has always been an enigma. Recent research indicates that red wine could delay the process.

Eat Right and Beat Those Wrinkles - Foods that Cause Aging

Eat Right and Beat Those Wrinkles - Foods that Cause Aging

Bad eating habits will affect your health as well as your skin and make you look older than your biological age. Eat the right foods and stay younger than your age.

Telomere Shortening And Ageing

Telomere Shortening And Ageing

Telomeres are cap- like structures at chromosome ends that play an important role in ageing and in the initiation and progression of various diseases.

Tips to Live Longer

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Tips for Younger Looking Skin

Top Tips for Younger Looking Skin

Want younger looking skin? Follow these simple steps listed below to naturally reduce the signs of ageing. Read on.

More News on:

Anti-ageing and Benefits of Red Wine Tips to Live Longer Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You Telomere Shortening And Ageing Top Tips for Younger Looking Skin Eat Right and Beat Those Wrinkles - Foods that Cause Aging 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Lumbar Puncture (Spinal Tap)

Lumbar Puncture (Spinal Tap)

Lumbar puncture is a diagnostic procedure to obtain a sample of cerebrospinal fluid surrounding the ...

 Temper Tantrum in Children

Temper Tantrum in Children

Temper tantrum is an attention seeking behavior in young children who cannot control or express ...

 Focal Seizures (Partial Seizures)

Focal Seizures (Partial Seizures)

Focal or partial seizures are abnormal localized electrical discharges in the brain. They are of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...