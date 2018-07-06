Stay Young: Simple 6 Anti-Ageing Tips for Women Over 30

Aging signs such as wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation and dullness which occur during your 30s can be prevented by pampering your skin with simple anti-aging tips.

Amit Karkhanis, a medical cosmetologist and Founder of Dr. Tvacha Clinic and Consultant Cosmetologist Aarti Thakkar list down some points to follow



'Skin care tips in your 30s can help you fight against aging signs such as wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation, and dullness. These simple anti-aging tips can make you look young and pretty.' Stay less exposed to the sun: Constant UV exposure builds up over time which can cause premature aging, hyper-pigmentation and enlarged pores. Wearing sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30 at all times is the key to save your skin from losing it's youthfulness.

Moisturising your skin works wonders: Dry, dehydrated skin can accentuate the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Keeping your skin moisturised can essentially prevent it from aging. If your skin is susceptible to being dry, then try putting on your moisturiser immediately after your shower to lock in the moisture.

Use gentler cleansers to replenish your skin's oils instead of harsh products: You may have needed harsh acne products to keep your blemishes under control in your 20s but you have to be very careful to use the same products in your 30s since the skin can react to them differently, damaging it and ultimately making it looking older. Instead, use gentler alternatives that can help retain the skin's oils and make your skin have a natural and healthy glow.

Increase Internal hydration: Hydrating your internal organs will have an obvious impact on the health of your skin. In addition to taking in the appropriate amount of water (3-4 litres) each day, you should also consider taking a daily supplement that will promote healthy and hydrated cells. Collagen and Vitamin E specifically help the skin look healthy and rejuvenated. Almonds and walnuts can be beneficial since they contain omega 3.

Take beauty sleep seriously: Good sleep is fundamental since it allows the skin to reboot and replenish.

Good sleep is fundamental since it allows the skin to reboot and replenish. Make exercising regularly a habit: Even though you're preoccupied with your work routine, make sure you exercise on a regular basis. After 30, your skin generally starts sagging. Exercising daily can not only prevent your skin from sagging but can also be effective in keeping your body healthy.



