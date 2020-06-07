Stay Fit and Fabulous Even in Your 50's

A sedentary lifestyle may have a huge role to play in an individual facing health issues like diabetes, osteoporosis, arthritis, high blood pressure or high cholesterol, and more.Here are a few ways in which individuals over the age of 50 can keep active, even at home:Online workout sessions pose as a viable way of working out, especially for those in their 50s and above. Live workout sessions are extremely useful for this age group as the trainer is able to customize these workouts as per their preferences and limits. Also, a prominent craving for a sense of community is observed during this period of home sheltering, and live workout sessions act as a great way to stay connected with friends as you workout together. Some platforms also have dedicated workouts for different age groups making it consumer-friendly for all.After 50, the body's metabolism rate drops, which can cause digestive problems. It becomes more likely to lose muscle mass and see changes in weight. Virtual consultations with nutritional experts can help in curating a healthy diet keeping in mind these changes.While one takes efforts towards keeping the body active, keeping the mind at par with it is essential too. An early morning routine of meditation followed by a 15-minutes Yoga session would help in relaxing the mind and keep it calm and energized for the rest of the day.Many 50+ individuals are also staying alone away from their kids and families. These individuals may also require support when it comes to mental health issues, especially during the lockdown. These facilities are also made available virtually by some platforms where along with mental health, people can also seek guidance or therapy to help with their personal problems.The ways to stay fit are endless one just needs to have the will. Take a step to begin this journey, no matter the obstacles.Source: IANS