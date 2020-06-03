medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Bigger Brains: Daily Exercise can Prevent Your Brain From Shrinking as You Age

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 6, 2020 at 11:04 AM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Daily exercise makes your brain bigger
  • Walking, gardening, dancing, swimming and other leisure activities may prevent brain shrinkage in older people
  • So, be more active to slow down brain aging

Daily exercise, hobbies, and leisure activities such as walking, gardening, swimming, and dancing can keep your brain young, even as you age.
Bigger Brains: Daily Exercise can Prevent Your Brain From Shrinking as You Age
Bigger Brains: Daily Exercise can Prevent Your Brain From Shrinking as You Age

Older people who regularly walk, garden, swim or dance may have bigger brains than their inactive peers, according to a preliminary study to be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 72nd Annual Meeting in Toronto, Canada. The effect of exercise was equal to four fewer years of brain aging.

Show Full Article


The study used magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans to measure the brains of people with a range of activity levels, including those who were inactive to those who were very active. The scans showed less active people had smaller brain volume.

"These results are exciting, as they suggest that people may potentially prevent brain shrinking and the effects of aging on the brain simply by becoming more active," said study author Yian Gu, Ph.D., of Columbia University in New York and a member of the American Academy of Neurology.

"Recent studies have shown that as people age, physical activity may reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Our study used brain scans to measure the brain volumes of a diverse group of people and found that those who engaged in the top third highest level of physical activity had a brain volume the equivalent of four years younger in brain aging than people who were at the bottom third activity level."

Details of the Study

The study involved 1,557 people with an average age of 75. None had dementia, but 296 people had mild cognitive impairment and 28% had the APOE gene that is linked to a greater risk of Alzheimer's disease.

Participants were given physical exams, thinking and memory tests, and were asked about their daily tasks and other physical activities. Researchers then calculated how much time and energy each person spent on those tasks and activities.

A team of researchers divided people into three groups: those who were inactive; those who were somewhat active meaning each week they either had roughly two-and-a-half hours of low-intensity physical activity, one-and-a-half hours of moderate physical activity or one hour of high-intensity physical activity; and those who were most active meaning each week they either had seven hours of low-intensity physical activity, four hours of moderate physical activity or two hours of high-intensity physical activity.

Findings of the Study

The research team reviewed MRI brain scans of all participants and found that when compared to the people in the inactive group, those who were most active had larger total brain volume.

After adjusting for age, sex, education, race/ethnicity and APOE gene status, the average brain size for those who were inactive was 871 cubic centimeters compared to 883 cubic centimeters for those who were most active, a difference of 12 cubic centimeters, or 1.4%, or the equivalent of nearly four years of brain aging. The results remained similar even after excluding people who had mild cognitive impairment.

Key Note of the Study

"Our results add to the evidence that more physical activity is linked to larger brain volume in older people," said Gu. "It also builds on evidence that moving your body more often throughout one's life may protect against loss of brain volume."

Limitations of the Study

A limitation of the study was that information on physical activity relied on a person's ability to remember how often and for how much time they were active. Additionally, Gu noted that due to the particular study design, this study does not prove that exercise prevents brain shrinkage; it shows an association.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and attention to keep it active and functioning well. Here are thirteen daily habits, you must know that can cause damage to your brain.

Exercise Helps Improve Brain Function in Elderly

Regular exercise for just six months can significantly reduce the decline in brain function seen in older persons that is not severe enough to be diagnosed as dementia, finds a study.

Daily Crosswords, Sudoku Puzzles Can Keep Your Mind Sharp in Later Life

Daily crosswords and number puzzles such as sudoku can keep older people's memory sharper, reveals a new study.

Healthy Habits Can Help You Stay Mentally Sharp

Following healthy habits can boost your brain health. A new study suggests that practicing healthy lifestyle choices could help older adults stay mentally sharp.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseTips to Live LongerBrainBrain FactsExercise and FitnessLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!AtaxiaBody Types and Befitting Workouts

What's New on Medindia

One Egg a Day can Keep Heart Disease at Bay

Boxing can Punch Out Parkinson's Disease

Being Obese, Overweight May Up Advanced Prostate Cancer Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive