First Phase of Foot-and-mouth Disease Vaccination

by Colleen Fleiss on August 13, 2022 at 9:31 PM
Indonesia plans to complete the first phase of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccination for livestock with three million doses of vaccines by September.

"From June to July, 800,000 livestock were vaccinated and the number of FMD cases was sloping, this shows that vaccine is able to reduce the transmission rate," the spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito added on Friday.

This is in line with the study which concluded that FMD vaccine was able to reduce the financial impact on farmers in Southeast Asia, Adisasmito said.

Foot-and-mouth Disease

So far 1,378,845 livestock have received injections of the FMD vaccine, according to the country's Agriculture Ministry.

While the total number of infections is 481,964, with 149,035 cases remaining in 18 provinces.

Source: IANS
