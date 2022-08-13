First Phase of Foot-and-mouth Disease Vaccination

Indonesia plans to complete the first phase of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccination for livestock with three million doses of vaccines by September.



"From June to July, 800,000 livestock were vaccinated and the number of FMD cases was sloping, this shows that vaccine is able to reduce the transmission rate," the spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito added on Friday.

Advertisement

‘Indonesia has imported three million doses of FMD vaccine from five foreign companies and is in the process of procuring another 25 million doses, Xinhua news agency reported.’