Fifth Monkeypox Case Reported in Delhi

Delhi has reported the fifth monkeypox case. Speaking to IANS, Suresh Kumar, MD, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, said the woman tested positive for the virus on Friday after she was admitted for showing symptoms of monkeypox.



He said the woman is currently under observation in the hospital.

‘Delhi confirmed its first monkeypox case on July 24, while the country's first-ever case was reported on July 14 in Kerala's Kollam district.’