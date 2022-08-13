About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Fifth Monkeypox Case Reported in Delhi

by Colleen Fleiss on August 13, 2022 at 9:37 PM
Delhi has reported the fifth monkeypox case. Speaking to IANS, Suresh Kumar, MD, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, said the woman tested positive for the virus on Friday after she was admitted for showing symptoms of monkeypox.

He said the woman is currently under observation in the hospital.

Out of the five cases in the national capital, one patient has already been discharged after recovering, while four others continue being treated in the hospital.

Monkeypox in Delhi

In the wake of the positive cases, the Delhi government has directed three private hospitals to create at least 10 isolation rooms each for the management of monkeypox cases.

Source: IANS
